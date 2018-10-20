Christian Pulisic returns to Dortmund squad with assist

Christian Pulisic missed out on international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team due to injury. Saturday marked Pulisic’s return to the Borussia Dortmund squad after a two-match absence and he did so in style.
Pulisic came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Dortmund’s 4-0 road win over Stuttgart. The 20-year-old registered an assist in his return, giving him two on the season.
Already up 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Pulisic joined the attack in Dortmund’s fourth goal. The midfielder played in a wide open Maximilian Philipp who rifled home in the 85th minute.
It was a solid return for Pulisic who now prepares to be in Lucien Favre’s squad ahead of Champions League midweek. Dortmund welcomes Atletico Madrid to Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, seeking their third consecutive European win.
After missing their 3-0 win over Monaco on Matchday 2, Pulisic will aim to be in the starting XI against the La Liga giants.
Far be it from me to get between the French one and his bottle of lube but that was a pass. The man made a pass, a basic soccer action performed a couple of hundred times in that game alone.
The finish was top shelf tho.
He could have done better. A few minutes earlier, he had a clear shooting opportunity inside the PA, but didn’t pull the trigger in a timely fashion.
