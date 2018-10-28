SBI MLS Scoreboard: TFC leading Atlanta United, SKC leading LAFC, and more

The 2018 Major League Soccer regular season concludes today with playoff places and seeds up for grabs.

Atlanta United’s hold on the best record in MLS is on shaky ground after TFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead at BMO Field. Atlanta United has pulled a goal back to make things interesting. The New York Red Bulls have a 1-0 lead on Orlando City and are on the verge of another Supporters’ Shield.

The LA Galaxy have watched a two-goal lead disappear, with the Houston Dynamo scoring two goals to tie things at Stub Hub Center. If the Galaxy don’t find a winner, Real Salt Lake will make the playoffs, eliminating the Galaxy.

Sporting KC holds a 1-0 edge on Los Angeles FC, a result which would give SKC first place in the West.

The Columbus Crew have been forced to wait for weather to clear up, as a weather delay has put their match with Minnesota United on a delay.

SBI will be providing scoring updates on all of today’s matches, so please feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action in the comments section.

Enjoy the action:

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United 0- (2nd Half)

GOAL (9th minute)- Lucas Janson

GOAL (21st minute) – Marky Delgado (assist by Jonathan Osorio)

Red Bulls 1, Orlando City 0 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (53rd minute) – Derrick Etienne

NYCFC 3, Union 1 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (8th minute)- Maxime Chanot (assist by Maxi Moralez)

GOAL (10th minute)- Own Goal (Austin Trusty)

GOAL (14th minute) – Cory Burke

GOAL (34th minute) – David Villa (assist by Jesus Medina)

Galaxy 2, Dynamo 2 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (27th minute) – Ola Kamara (Assists by Romain Alessandrini, Jonathan Dos Santos)

GOAL (34th minute) – Ola Kamara (Assists by Ashley Cole, Romain Alessandrini)

GOAL (57th minute) – Romell Quioto (Assist by Tomas Martinez)

GOAL (73rd minute) – Mauro Manotas

Sporting KC 2, LAFC 1 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (37th minute) – Roger Espinoza (Assist by Graham Zusi)

RED CARD (62nd minute) – Seth Sinovic

GOAL (63rd minute) – Carlos Vela

GOAL (73rd minute) – Daniel Salloi (Assist by Khiry Shelton)

Fire 0, D.C. United 0 – (2nd Half)

Rapids 0, FC Dallas 1 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (18th minute- Maxi Urruti (Assists by Dominique Badji and Roland Lamah)

Crew 1, Minnesota United 0- (1st Half)

GOAL (11th minute) – Gyasi Zardes (Assist by Milton Valenzuela)

Sounders 0, Earthquakes 1 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (64th minute) – Own Goal (Chad Marshall)

Whitecaps 2, Timbers 0- (2nd Half)

GOAL (28th minute) – Alphonso Davies (Assist by Jacob Nerwinski)

GOAL (32nd minute) – Alphonso Davies

Revolution 1, Impact 0 – (2nd Half)

GOAL (75th minute) – Diego Fagundez (Assist by Cristian Penilla)