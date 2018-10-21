MLS Sunday Scoreboard: Atlanta lead the Fire, D.C. looking to clinch playoff berth, and more

With two weekends of MLS regular season ago to go, plenty of shuffling in the playoff standings can still occur.

Numerous teams remain in the hunt for a spot above the red line, while others are already guaranteed a postseason place. Headlining Sunday’s slate in Sporting KC’s trip to FC Dallas. A point separates the two teams and points will be crucial if either want to top the West.

Also, the Philadelphia Union hosts the New York Red Bulls looking to continue their quest for third place. Real Salt Lake travels to the Portland Timbers after a dominant midweek performance, while New York City FC faces in-form D.C. United.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

Atlanta United 2, Fire 1 – 2nd Half

Franco Escobar opened the scoring for the Five Stripes in the 9th minute. Escobar was looking for the Golden Boot leader Josef Martinez near the penalty spot, but a poor clearance from Chicago let Escobar put his left foot through the ball and into the back of the net.

Michael de Leeuw equalized things in the 24th minute off the assist from Djordje Mihailovic. de Leeuw broke free inside Atlanta’s box and was able to beat Guzan one-on-one.

Just minutes later Atlanta took the lead once again off an own goal. Johan Kappelhof attempted to clear a Chris McCann cross, but he redirected the ball into the back of his own net.

D.C. United 3, New York City FC 1 – 2nd Half

D.C. opened the scoring in the 8th minute as Wayne Rooney tapped in a pass from Luciano Acosta to put United up 1-0 early.

Luciano Acosta doubled D.C.’s score in the 24th minute, firing a rocket into the upper 90 to put D.C. United up 2-0. The goal was Acosta’s 10th of the season.

Villa fired to Hamid’s near post to try and pull NYCFC back within one in the 36th minute, but Hamid parried away the shot to keep City scoreless.

NYCFC continued to create chances on goal late in the first half, however they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Wayne Rooney sealed the win for D.C. United after scoring their third goal of the game in the 74th minute. Rooney capitalized on a penalty kick after Alex Ring was called for a handball at the edge of the 18.

David Villa drew one goal back for NYCFC in the 78th minute, firing to the far post and getting the bounce inside the net. Yangel Herrera earned the assist in his return from an ankle injury in May.

Impact 0, Toronto FC 0 – 2nd Half

The Montreal Impact had a goal overturned by video review in the 38th minute. Quincy Amarikwa was deemed to be offside in the run of play that led Chris Mavinga to net an own goal. Referee Baldomero Toledo went to review the play and subsequently cancelled the Impact’s opening goal.

Orlando City 1, Crew 1 – 2nd Half

Both sides had opportunities with shots on goal in the first half, but neither side was able to convert, leaving the match scoreless at the half.

After plenty of chances, Federico Higuain finally opened the scoring for the Crew with a header off a free kick in the 54th minute.

The Crew lead was short-lived, however. Just two minutes later, Gaston Sauro handled the ball in the penalty area and set up Yoshi Yotun’s equalizer from the penalty spot.

Union 0, Red Bulls 1 – 2nd Half

Kaku nearly broke the goal-less deadlock in the 35th minute when he blasted a shot off the left post.

The Red Bulls came close again two minutes later, but Tyler Adams failed to get his open look on target after an excellent passing sequence set him up for a chance.

The first half ended with the two teams engaging in a shoving match at the whistle. It was a microcosm of a physical half that saw neither team take control.

The Red Bulls took the lead in the 69th minute after referee Ted Unkel awarded a penalty kick following a VAR review. He determined Alejandro Bedoya committed a handball penalty, and Kaku converted the ensuing spot kick to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

The top two teams in the West square off looking for space in the standings. Both teams are coming off opposite results during midweek play.

Dallas fell 1-0 at D.C. while Sporting KC rolled past Vancouver away from home. The pressure will be on the hosts to get three points while SKC looks to spoil the party.

SKC fell to Dallas earlier this season at home and will aim to exact revenge on the leaders. A talented pair of attacks will steal the show in this one.

Dynamo vs. Sounders – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

The rise of the Sounders has scrambled the West standings and Seattle will continue to put pressure on the teams higher than them.

A trip to Houston is certainly winnable for the Sounders who has won three in a row since a pair of September defeats. Raul Ruidiaz has seven goals in attack.

Already eliminated Houston snapped a seven match losing streak against the Loons last weekend and now return home. Dealing with Seattle’s pressure will be a test for a streaky Dynamo backline but being at home should help.

LAFC vs. Whitecaps – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

LAFC remains in the fight for top spot in the West, and a meeting with Vancouver on Sunday should go their way.

2018 has been an impressive debut season for Bob Bradley and Co., who are coming off back-to-back wins. LAFC is one of two teams in MLS who has three double-digit goal-scorers this season.

The Whitecaps playoff hopes will end with anything less than three points this afternoon. A 4-1 loss to Sporting KC will ended their chances but a pair of wins plus some other results would see them in the postseason.

Leading scorer Kei Kamara will miss out due to suspension, which is a huge loss for Craig Dalrymple’s side.

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy – 5 p.m. (ESPN)

The LA Galaxy’s hopes of making the postseason comes down to Sunday’s trip to Minnesota.

Dom Kinnear’s club needs points from each of their final two matches, including a win to make the playoffs. A 1-1 draw against SKC was good but now the Galaxy must flex their muscles against a weak Minnesota side.

Already eliminated from postseason contention, the Loons will hope to knock out LA at home on Sunday. A pair of back-to-back defeats has not helped their cause, so look for them to play conservatively.

Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two points separate Portland and RSL in the West, with both sides knowing a win would be massive.

The Timbers rolled past RSL 4-1 back on Oct. 6th and will look to do the same again at home. Sebastian Blanco tallied a brace in that commanding victory at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL knows a win paired with a Timbers defeat on Decision Day will see them finish a point higher than Portland for fifth place. A 4-1 beatdown of New England midweek was huge for Mike Petke’s side and now they will need to do the same against Portland.

Earthquakes vs. Rapids – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

In the only match featuring two eliminated sides, expect a high-scoring affair in San Jose.

2018 has been disappointments for both San Jose and Colorado who most likely will start fresh next season. Magnus Eriksson, Chris Wondolowski, and Danny Hoesen are players to watch for the Quakes.

After an impressive international break with the USMNT, Kellyn Acosta now returns to domestic play where he has been one of Colorado’s few bright spots.

The former FC Dallas man has two goals and one assist for Colorado, who snapped their losing streak last time out.