SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: James Rodriguez

Must-See Goal: James Rodriguez

Must-See Goals

Must-See Goal: James Rodriguez

The lone goal in the first half of Colombia’s clash with the U.S. Men’s National Team was a beauty.

James Rodriguez was handed a good amount of space on the right wing and curled a magnificent strike into the top-left corner to put Los Cafeteros up by a goal at halftime.

The goal was the 22nd of James’ international career, and it was his first of the calendar year.

The strike was James’ second against the USMNT, as he previously notched a tally against them in the Copa America Centenario in June 2016.

, Must-See Goals

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home