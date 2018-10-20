Omar Gonzalez scores game winner for Atlas

Omar Gonzalez’s move to Liga MX side Atlas has been huge for the centerback’s wishes of consistent playing time. Friday saw the 30-year-old play the hero for the first time with his newest club.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender scored the game winning goal for Atlas in their 4-3 league win over Veracruz.

After it looked like the hosts would give away all three points, Gonzalez came up with the goods. Veracruz tied the match at 3-3 in the 82nd minute but Atlas had the final say.

On a 91st minute corner-kick, Gonzalez headed home Andres Andrade’s cross for his second goal of the season.

It is the first multi-goal season now for Gonzalez since 2014 with the LA Galaxy.

The victory is Atlas’ second of the season, which moves them to eight points in Liga MX. Gonzalez will hope for similar performances as the domestic season goes on.