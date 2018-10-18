SBI Question of the Day: Who would you pick to coach the USMNT?

The U.S. Men’s National Team is still without a permanent head coach, but general manager Earnie Stewart insists an official appointment is coming soon, potentially be the end of the month.

Gregg Berhalter of the Columbus Crew is reportedly the leading candidate, but there are several good candidates in the mix? All signs point to Stewart bringing in an American name rather than outsourcing the job to foreign talent.

Let’s forget what seems likely for a second, and think about what you would do? If you were thrust into the USMNT general manager position, who would you hire to lead the team into the future?

Plenty of names have been thrown around in addition to Berhalter. Tab Ramos, currently in charge of the U-20 team would be a fine fit based on his experiences with the youth sides. Oscar Pareja of FC Dallas also has experience with American youth thanks to his club’s excellent academy system. Jesse Marsch, former New York Red Bulls coach, has recently gained some experience abroad since his move to RB Leipzig and may have some valuable insight for the team. Finally, Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes has been one of the more successful coaches in MLS and could carry that over to the National Team.

Perhaps you like the way things are going with current interim boss Dave Sarachan and you want him to stick around to run the team permanently.

Perhaps you don’t like any of them and want someone else entirely.

Who would you hire if you were choosing the next USMNT coach? Cast your vote here, and if you don’t like any of the candidates listed, let us know who you would give the job to.