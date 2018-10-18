SBI Question of the Day: Who would you pick to coach the USMNT?

The U.S. Men’s National Team is still without a permanent head coach, but general manager Earnie Stewart insists an official appointment is coming soon, potentially be the end of the month.
Gregg Berhalter of the Columbus Crew is reportedly the leading candidate, but there are several good candidates in the mix? All signs point to Stewart bringing in an American name rather than outsourcing the job to foreign talent.
Let’s forget what seems likely for a second, and think about what you would do? If you were thrust into the USMNT general manager position, who would you hire to lead the team into the future?
Plenty of names have been thrown around in addition to Berhalter. Tab Ramos, currently in charge of the U-20 team would be a fine fit based on his experiences with the youth sides. Oscar Pareja of FC Dallas also has experience with American youth thanks to his club’s excellent academy system. Jesse Marsch, former New York Red Bulls coach, has recently gained some experience abroad since his move to RB Leipzig and may have some valuable insight for the team. Finally, Sporting Kansas City’s Peter Vermes has been one of the more successful coaches in MLS and could carry that over to the National Team.
Perhaps you like the way things are going with current interim boss Dave Sarachan and you want him to stick around to run the team permanently.
Perhaps you don’t like any of them and want someone else entirely.
Who would you hire if you were choosing the next USMNT coach? Cast your vote here, and if you don’t like any of the candidates listed, let us know who you would give the job to.
NOOOO I dont want Berhalter to be the coach we are not going to do anything progressive underneath him. SMH!!!!
The biggest mistake was not letting Ramos take over the “caretaker position” he did good with the younger guys so in a youth movement why not let some who has worked with them take over. Dave has done nothing but stagnate the process of a system which isn’t his fault entirely. Our youth teams constantly compete with other nations around the world if u look back over the last few years, he isn’t the blame for further development because some are stuck in shitty situations at home or abroad but he has gotten the best out of them.
As I understand it he was not going to accept “interim.” The price of admission to that ride was going to be hiring him full time, which was at odds with both how they wanted to handle the coaching search to begin (caretaker then coach) and how it evolved (we’re not even hiring him til the presidential election, etc.).
Lets look at it this way.
–
We want to compete in a real competition not friendlies with the Germanys, Italys, Argentinas, Brazils, Frances of the world right? So if this list of potential manager was given to a fan group from those countries what do you think they would think of the names on that list. What acheivements do any of these names have other than some varied success in a lower tier league like MLS?
–
Obviously, we are not the level of those nations but we should be aspiring to hire a NT manager of that caliber rather than setting our sites on managers that would be completely laughed at the idea they’d ever manage one of those nations based on their level of managing experience.
–
That said. I applaud Jesse Marsch for going to RB Lepzig to expand his coaching resume and experience. Development of coaching talent is just as important to our future NT success as is developing player talent. Jesse’s move is a big step towards that. I like how the Red Bulls play and of the names on the list Marsch would be the only one I’d be okay with, however, that’s after he’s managed at higher level than MLS which he is now pursuing it seems so good on him.
Bullshit.
The only way to compete with the Germanys, Italys, Argentinas, Brazils, Frances of the world is to develop players like the Germanys, Italys, Argentinas, Brazils, Frances of the world. A good coach can help you win a random game against the Germanys, Italys, Argentinas, Brazils, Frances of the world but won’t bring you to their level. You need good players for that.
Go talk to the YNT about player development. I agree to the premise that a significant part of senior team success stems from the quality of players developed earlier on. But in terms of the senior NT you have a job to do and here are the current players at your disposal. Do your best with them. I don’t think ebbs and flows in development should ever get so bad Panama sneaks in ahead of us.
Lame. I have never cared once what “fan groups” from established soccer countries think of us or our coaches. Cut the inferiority complex.
Amen to the primary thrust that if we are ambitious to that level the choices under consideration are not worthy of that ambition. There are some serious coaches out there without jobs, what we’re doing is settling. ESPN pointed out the other night that if it’s Berhalter he’s the least winning of the long tenured MLS coaches.
My thing is that Berhalter and Sarachan are not even to the level of Arena or Bradley before them, who make some fanboys grumble. They at least won MLS or college or CONCACAF CL before getting “promoted.”
What a bunch of whiners.
This list doesn’t even include the best US coach in MLS–Bob Bradley. I wish US Soccer and Earnie Stewart weren’t so parochial and would consider someone other than a US coach, like Tata Martino.
I know… let’s have Freddy Adu coach. He has experience in, what is it, 11 different countries? 😉
Can I write in “myself” if those are the candidates….I’m sure my couple years playing in high school are sufficient
If these are the candidates then coach Sriracha is the best option by far.
How come there is no none of the above?
To me,the question is like asking what color of paint to put on a structurally deficient building.
The list is lacking in ambition for my liking. That said… the question is important moving forward. A good manager is more than a surface issue. It is one key step amongst many needed in the process of repairing the whole structure.
The team is pretty good under construction, it’s more like you’re hiring a new contractor to finish it and considering skimping to either save a buck or feather someone’s nest.
