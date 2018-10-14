USMNT U-17s overcome two-goal deficit to down Brazil

After a tough loss to hosts England in the 2018 International Youth Tournament on Friday, the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team bounced back in a big way on Sunday.

Shaun Tsakiris’ side grabbed a 3-2 victory over Brazil in Nantwich, using a late penalty kick goal by NYCFC product Joseph Scally to seal the win.

It was the U-17’s first win in the three match tournament, as they handed Brazil their first defeat. Brazil was coming off a 2-1 win over Russia on Friday while the U.S. fell 3-1 to England.

Kobe Hernandez wore the captain’s armband for the U.S. while Griffin Yow, Scally, and Damien Las all started. After starting their opener, Gianluca Busio and George Bello did not start for Tsakiris’ side. After being down 2-0, Yow and Alfonso Ocampo Chavez tied the match up before Scally won the match from the penalty spot.

Up next for the U.S. U-17’s is a Matchday 3 showdown against Russia on Tuesday.