UEFA Nations League headlines Thursday's soccer on TV

The second round of UEFA Nations League fixtures kick off Thursday with Poland hosting Portugal in the standout clash. Portugal opened its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Italy and Poland drew 1-1 with Italy back in September.

Cristiano Ronaldo is out for Portugal after being left off the roster for Portugal’s October friendlies. Robert Lewandowski is on the Poland squad and will look to post an important win in a Nations League group that also features Italy.

In CONCACAF, The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Colombia in Tampa, while Mexico meets Costa Rica in Monterrey.

Here is the full rundown of Thursday’s soccer on TV:

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

2:45 p.m.- ESPN+ – Poland vs. Portugal

3:45 p.m.- ESPNEWS- Russia vs. Sweden

2:45 p.m.- ESPN+ – Israel vs. Scotland

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lithuania vs. Romania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montenegro vs. Serbia

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Faroe Islands vs. Azerbaijan

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kosovo vs. Malta

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – USA vs. Colombia

1:45 p.m. – beIN Sports En Espanol – Argentina vs. Iraq

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wales vs. Spain

2:45 p.m.- ESPN+ – France vs. Iceland

9:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Mexico vs. Costa Rica

CONCACAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 p.m. – FS2 – Cuba vs. Jamaica

10 p.m. – FS1 – Costa Rica vs. Canada

Comments

2 comments
  Frank

    I miss being able to watch some of those games on TV. I don’t want to subscribe to and pay for a bunch of streaming services.

    Like

    Reply
  Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    I am not saying I wouldn’t watch any of those games, but really what a bunch of games that I don’t care about in Euro Nations League.

    in the friendly days, the superstars probably miss a bunch of games, now they “have” to play.
    I am going to guess that “have” to play will become, not going to play this game and that game and the other game really quickly. Then the “league” fast becomes a very small step up from friendlies in terms of how much anyone cares.

    Like

    Reply

