Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Horvath, Pulisic, and more

Ethan Horvath has been in fine form for Club Brugge and now returns to league play after a strong showing with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Horvath played superb in the USMNT’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Italy on Tuesday, making five saves. After a good run of form in the Belgian Pro League and the UEFA Champions League, Horvath will aim to keep his No. 1 spot for Brugge who currently sit four points back of the top spot. A battle with Zulte Waregem should be slight work for Horvath and Co. who seek a return to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic will seek a start for Borussia Dortmund in his first domestic match back. Weston McKennie missed out on the USMNT’s final friendly of 2018 but aims to start for Schalke. DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream headline Premier League duty this weekend with both of their respective teams needing results.

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Heracles with the striker battling fitness. Tim Weah and PSG face a winnable test against Toulouse while Matt Miazga and Nantes battle Angers.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and PSG face Toulouse on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Angers on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Sochaux on Friday.

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Monday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Southampton on Saturday.

Premier League U-23

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Reading on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Norwich City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Stoke City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

FA CUP

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Walsall on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timothy Tillman and Nurnberg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Magdeburg on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Koln on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisberg face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen II face Hamburg on Sunday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover II face Drochtersen/Assel on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Mexico

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Jose Torres and Puebla on Friday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Pachuca on Friday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Veracruz on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Queretaro on Saturday.

Portugal

SEGUNDA LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica B face Estoril Praia on Friday.

Spain

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Oviedo on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face OB on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Vejle on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Randers on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Heracles on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Ajax on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Emmen on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Kyle Scott and Telstar face Roda on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Charleroi on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Dundee on Saturday.

Scottish Cup

Kevin Silva and Raith Rovers face Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face SK Sturm Graz on Sunday.

South Korea

K-LEAGUE

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeju on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Grasshoppers on Sunday.