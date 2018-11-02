Arsenal vs. Liverpool headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League returns to action on Saturday as Manchester United travel to take on AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. The big game in England will be the meeting between Arsenal vs Liverpool as two of the top teams clash for the first time this season.
La Liga’s weekend fixtures include Real Valladolid’s visit to Real Madrid and Barcelona’s trip to Rayo Vallecano. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid opens the weekend matches with an away trip to Leganés.
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Juventus at home against Cagliari. Friday’s lone Serie A fixture includes Napoli as they host Empoli. Also on Friday, PSG will welcome Lille to Parc des Princes.
The MLS Playoffs resume on Sunday as the remaining eight teams will all be in action. To kick things off the Columbus Crew will host the Supporters’ Shield winning New York Red Bulls. Next, the Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders before NYCFC look to carry midweek momentum into their match against Atlanta United. To finish the night the Sporting Kansas City will travel west to take on Real Salt Lake.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend
Friday
ITALIAN SERIE A
3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Empoli
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
3:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
LIGUE 1
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs. Lille
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs. Bolton Wanderers
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
1:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Sandhausen
1:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs. Bochum
LIGA MX
9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Tigres UANL
11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Guadalajara
ASCENSO MX
11 p.m. – GOLTV – Venados vs. Dorados
TURKISH SUPER LIG
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tianjin Quanjian vs. Beijing Guoan
A-LEAGUE
4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs. Sydney FC
USL
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. New York Red Bulls II
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stetson vs. North Florida
7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Milwaukee vs. Wright State
7 p.m. -ESPN3 – Green Bay vs. Oakland
7 p.m. -WatchESPN – Old Dominion vs. Kentucky
Saturday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
8:30 a.m. – NBC UNIVERSO – AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
11 a.m – NBC UNIVERSO – Cardiff City vs. Leicester City
11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Watford
11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. Burnley
1:30 p.m – NBC – Arsenal vs. Liverpool
3:45 p.m – CNBC – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
LA LIGA
8 a.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs. Atletico Madrid
11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid
1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Valencia vs. Girona
3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona
ITALIAN SERIE A
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs. Genoa
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Roma
3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Cagliari
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs. Freiburg
10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Schalke 04 vs. Hannover 96
10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim
10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs. Nürnberg
10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
1:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig
LIGUE 1
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bordeaux
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Rennes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Nîmes
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Amiens SC
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs. Monaco
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Toulouse
ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Swansea City
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Ingolstadt
8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Paderborn
8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Magdeburg
EREDIVISIE
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs. Vitesse
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Willem II
LIGA MX
7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Necaxa
9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – America vs. Toluca
9 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs. Veracruz
11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Tijuana
ASCENSO MX
10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Atlante
TURKISH SUPER LIG
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Besiktas
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
1 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Club Brugge
CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shanghai SIPG
A-LEAGUE
2:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs. Western Sydney Wanderers
4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne Victory
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs. Brisbane Roar
USL
10 p.m. – ESPN+ Orange County vs. Phoenix Rising
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Harvard vs. Columbia
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cornell vs. Dartmouth
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Princeton vs. Pennsylvania
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brown vs. Yale
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lipscomb vs. North Alabama
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bradley vs. Evansville
Sunday
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Southampton
11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
LA LIGA
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Deportivo Alavés
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Levante
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs. Getafe
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs.Fortuna Düsseldorf
12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen
ITALIAN SERIE A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Lazio vs. SPAL
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Frosinone
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Torino
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Atalanta
2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Milan
LIGUE 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Guingamp
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Angers SCO
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Montpellier vs. Olympique Marseille
MLS
3:30 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
5:30 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
7:30 p.m. – New York City FC vs. Atlanta United
10 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs. Leeds United
GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC St. Pauli
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Union Berlin
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Erzgebirge Aue
EREDIVISIE
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. VVV
LIGA MX
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. León
TURKISH SUPER LIG
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Bursaspor
ALLSVENSKAN
11:30 a.m. – AIK vs. GIF Sundsvall
BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A
8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Antwerp
12 p.m. – B/R Live – Waasland-Beveren vs. Anderlecht
A-LEAGUE
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs. Adelaide United
