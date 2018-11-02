Arsenal vs. Liverpool headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The English Premier League returns to action on Saturday as Manchester United travel to take on AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. The big game in England will be the meeting between Arsenal vs Liverpool as two of the top teams clash for the first time this season.

La Liga’s weekend fixtures include Real Valladolid’s visit to Real Madrid and Barcelona’s trip to Rayo Vallecano. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid opens the weekend matches with an away trip to Leganés.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Juventus at home against Cagliari. Friday’s lone Serie A fixture includes Napoli as they host Empoli. Also on Friday, PSG will welcome Lille to Parc des Princes.

The MLS Playoffs resume on Sunday as the remaining eight teams will all be in action. To kick things off the Columbus Crew will host the Supporters’ Shield winning New York Red Bulls. Next, the Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders before NYCFC look to carry midweek momentum into their match against Atlanta United. To finish the night the Sporting Kansas City will travel west to take on Real Salt Lake.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend

Friday

ITALIAN SERIE A

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Empoli

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

3:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

LIGUE 1

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs. Lille

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs. Bolton Wanderers

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

1:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Sandhausen

1:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs. Bochum

LIGA MX

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Tigres UANL

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Guadalajara

ASCENSO MX

11 p.m. – GOLTV – Venados vs. Dorados

TURKISH SUPER LIG

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tianjin Quanjian vs. Beijing Guoan

A-LEAGUE

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs. Sydney FC

USL

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. New York Red Bulls II

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stetson vs. North Florida

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Milwaukee vs. Wright State

7 p.m. -ESPN3 – Green Bay vs. Oakland

7 p.m. -WatchESPN – Old Dominion vs. Kentucky

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

8:30 a.m. – NBC UNIVERSO – AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

11 a.m – NBC UNIVERSO – Cardiff City vs. Leicester City

11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Watford

11 a.m – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. Burnley

1:30 p.m – NBC – Arsenal vs. Liverpool

3:45 p.m – CNBC – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

LA LIGA

8 a.m. – beIN Sports – Leganés vs. Atletico Madrid

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Valencia vs. Girona

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona

ITALIAN SERIE A

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Internazionale vs. Genoa

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Roma

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs. Cagliari

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

10:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern München vs. Freiburg

10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Schalke 04 vs. Hannover 96

10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim

10:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Augsburg vs. Nürnberg

10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

1:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs. RB Leipzig

LIGUE 1

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Rennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Nîmes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Amiens SC

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs. Monaco

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Toulouse

ENGLISH LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Swansea City

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Ingolstadt

8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Paderborn

8 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Magdeburg

EREDIVISIE

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs. Vitesse

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Willem II

LIGA MX

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Necaxa

9 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – America vs. Toluca

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Monterrey vs. Veracruz

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Tijuana

ASCENSO MX

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Atlante

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Besiktas

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

1 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. Club Brugge

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shanghai SIPG

A-LEAGUE

2:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs. Western Sydney Wanderers

4:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne Victory

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs. Brisbane Roar

USL

10 p.m. – ESPN+ Orange County vs. Phoenix Rising

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Harvard vs. Columbia

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cornell vs. Dartmouth

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Princeton vs. Pennsylvania

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brown vs. Yale

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lipscomb vs. North Alabama

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bradley vs. Evansville

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Southampton

11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Deportivo Alavés

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Huesca vs. Getafe

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Mönchengladbach vs.Fortuna Düsseldorf

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Lazio vs. SPAL

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs. Torino

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Atalanta

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Milan

LIGUE 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Guingamp

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Angers SCO

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Montpellier vs. Olympique Marseille

MLS

3:30 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

5:30 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

7:30 p.m. – New York City FC vs. Atlanta United

10 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs. Leeds United

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC St. Pauli

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Union Berlin

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Erzgebirge Aue

EREDIVISIE

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. VVV

LIGA MX

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. León

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Bursaspor

ALLSVENSKAN

11:30 a.m. – AIK vs. GIF Sundsvall

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Antwerp

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Waasland-Beveren vs. Anderlecht

A-LEAGUE

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs. Adelaide United