Chicago Fire re-sign Bastian Schweinsteiger

One of the most recognizable faces in Major League Soccer will be back for a third season with the Chicago Fire.

On Wednesday, the Fire announced they re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger to a Designated Player deal for the 2019 season.

“In a lot of ways Basti has come to embody our club, the prototypical Fire player and the spirit of Chicago; industrious, intelligent, enthusiastic, talented and world-class,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said. “His return demonstrates out continuing effort to build a championship program, both on and off the field.

In his two seasons with the Fire, the 34-year-old German midfielder’s made 55 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting on 12 goals.

Schweinsteiger will be a key piece of the Fire’s roster for the 2019 season, as they attempt to erase a poor season in which they earned 32 points and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Although the German World Cup legend is an important piece, bringing him back is only the first of many steps the Fire have to take to be a contender next season.