Report: Steffen set for big-money move to Manchester City

One of the brightest stars of Major League Soccer and the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for a big-money move to the English Premier League.

The Athletic is reporting Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is in line for a move to Manchester City for somewhere between $7-10 million.

The 23-year-old is coming off his second full season as the starter in net for the Crew in which he won the Goalkeeper of the Year and earned a spot in the MLS Best XI.

In addition to thriving at the club level, Steffen’s established himself as the top contender for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper position.

Before playing for the Crew, Steffen tried his hand at European soccer with Freiburg in Germany.

The report states Steffen would be used as a backup to Ederson at Manchester City, who is without Claudio Bravo on the goalkeeper depth chart due to an injury.

In two seasons as the Crew’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Steffen recorded 19 shutouts in 63 appearances, while picking up 28 victories for Gregg Berhalter’s side.