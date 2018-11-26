Report: Steffen set for big-money move to Manchester City

One of the brightest stars of Major League Soccer and the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for a big-money move to the English Premier League.
The Athletic is reporting Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is in line for a move to Manchester City for somewhere between $7-10 million.
The 23-year-old is coming off his second full season as the starter in net for the Crew in which he won the Goalkeeper of the Year and earned a spot in the MLS Best XI.
In addition to thriving at the club level, Steffen’s established himself as the top contender for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper position.
Before playing for the Crew, Steffen tried his hand at European soccer with Freiburg in Germany.
The report states Steffen would be used as a backup to Ederson at Manchester City, who is without Claudio Bravo on the goalkeeper depth chart due to an injury.
In two seasons as the Crew’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Steffen recorded 19 shutouts in 63 appearances, while picking up 28 victories for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
It’s…. rather… uh, something else that the prevailing assumption is that the U.S. number one keeper should shrink from such an opportunity- that he has no chance of ever becoming a starter for a top level club. If no one ever nuts up, it will remain absolutely 100% impossible. Amazing how much more accessible it becomes once someone does. Steffen is incredibly talented. With top flight coaching and seasoning and competing in that environment, he is certainly capable. I hope this pans out.
He should demand a loan immediately.
He’d be their third, possibly even fourth tier goalkeeper at the moment.
Go get paid son!
Seriously though, I hope this comes to fruition for Steffen. He’ll be loaned out somewhere, but in any case he should benefit and grow.
Unless of course this is all a long con to get him on to NYCFC…
Yesss Thank God he is going to be unstoppable
What’s better–a starter in MLS or for a reserve Man city side? If I were him, it would be hard to turn down the money and prestige. David Ospina did well for Colombia while mostly a sub at Arsenal (now at Napoli on loan).
I hear what you’re saying but no way you say no to one of the biggest clubs in the world when you’re in mls. Not to mention his salary will probably increase 10x. Who of us would turn that down?
See Jack Harrison…City is stockpiling talent, loaning them out and then hoping to cash in a sale. No way he sees the first team.
