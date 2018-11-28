Wednesday UCL Rewind: PSG top Liverpool, Spurs edge Inter, and more

Matchday 5 saw multiple clubs punch their ticket into the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Monaco gave them a chance to play in the next round of the elite European competition. Borussia Dortmund settled for a scoreless draw with Club Brugge but allowed the current Bundesliga leaders to advance to the Round of 16.

In Group B, Lionel Messi marked his return to the competition with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over PSV. Tottenham edged a tough Inter team to set up an interesting Matchday 6. Both Spurs and Inter sit on 7 points heading into the final game.

Group C saw Napoli comfortably handle FK Crvena Zvezda as they remained at the top of the group. Elsewhere in the group, PSG defended hard in the second half to outlast Liverpool in France. PSG can book their ticket to the Round of 16 with a win over FK Crvena Zvezda on Matchday 6.

FC Porto remained unbeaten in the competition as they topped Schalke 3-1 at Estádio do Dragão. Despite that, the German club will also advance due to Lokomotiv Moscow’s 2-0 win over Galatasaray on the day.

Here’s a closer look at some of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action:

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Liverpool 1

In a match that would heavily impact the outcome of Group C, it was PSG who struck first. Juan Bernat opened the scoring after the ball fell to his feet inside the penalty area in the 13th minute. The Spanish defender cut the ball onto his right foot before slotting it into the bottom corner.

Neymar did well to lead PSG on the counter-attack in the 37th minute. The Brazilian played the ball down the wing to Kylian Mbappe who crossed the ball in front of Allison’s goal. Edinson Cavani’s original shot was stopped but Neymar doubled the hosts lead on the rebound.

James Milner brought one back for Liverpool from the penalty spot in the 45th minute. Angel Di Maria’s clumsy challenge on Sadio Mane gave the Englishman the chance to cut the deficit in half shortly before heading into halftime.

The second half saw Liverpool come close to scoring on multiple occasions but PSG’s backline stood tall. This win moves PSG into second place in Group C, while Liverpool must win on Matchday 6 to advance to the Round of 16.

PSV Eindhoven 1, Barcelona 2

Ivan Rakitic’s sloppy pass in the midfield nearly gave PSV the opening goal in the 16th minute. The Croatian’s pass found the feet of PSV’s Gaston Pereiro whose effort hit the bottom of the post. Unfortunately for the hosts, Luuk de Jong and Denzel Dumfries also hit the woodwork before the halftime whistle.

In Lionel Messi’s return to UCL action, the Argentine grabbed the game’s opening goal in the 60th minute. Messi received a pass from Ousmane Dembele which attracted a handful of defenders to the number 10. Despite that, Messi coolly blasted the ball into the back of the goal and gave Barcelona the lead.

The visitor’s second goal also saw Messi play a direct role. From a set piece opportunity, Messi’s effort found the foot of Gerard Pique who doubled the lead for the reigning La Liga champions. PSV would go on to score a consolation goal as de Jong met an Angelino cross in the 83rd minute.

Barcelona has secured the top spot in Group B while Tottenham and Inter continue to fight for the second and final spot that will book a trip to the UCL Round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur 1, Inter 0

Spurs went into the match knowing three points were necessary if they wanted to advance in the competition. The hosts were unlucky not to find themselves ahead in the 38th minute as Harry Winks’ long-range effort found the crossbar.

Moussa Sissoko was a key man in breaking the deadlock as his run drew multiple defenders in the 80th minute. Shortly after entering the penalty area, the Frenchman played the ball to Dele Alli. The English international turned and laid the ball off to Christian Eriksen who fired the game’s opening goal into the back of the net.

Here are the remaining results from Wednesday’s UEFA Champion League action:

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge

Napoli 3-1 FK Crvena Zvezda

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Galatasaray

FC Porto 3-1 Schalke 04