Bradley, Steffen headline 27-player squad for January USMNT camp

Gregg Berhalter has put together his first U.S. Men’s National Team roster, and it includes old and news faces alike.
Berhalter unveiled his initial squad as USMNT head coach on Thursday morning, naming a 27-man team for the upcoming January camp. Several veterans were named to the roster, including Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, FC Cincinnati left back Greg Garza, and the Columbus Crew trio of Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp and Gyasi Zardes.
Most players on the squad have very few caps, however, and several have yet to make their international debut. Among the 12 uncapped players are LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller, Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad, Russell Canouse of D.C. United, Colorado Rapids newcomer Keegan Rosenberry, and striker Jeremy Ebobisse of the Portland Timbers.
One more player will be added to the roster at a later date.
The Americans will convene and train under Berhalter’s guidance in California in early January, and the month-long camp will end with a pair of friendlies vs. Panama and Costa Rica on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, respectively.
Here is the full USMNT roster:
GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
DEFENDERS (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)
Would have liked to have seen Matt Polster from the Fire get a look but I know he has been coming back from injury. Hopefully he can work his way back into the USMNT picture.
Bradley. I get it and see value of him being in camp. Pushing the guys hard, mentoring, etc.
I don’t care about the rumors that some of the young guys complained about being lectured by Bradley. Sorry, but that’s pretty typical of this generation. Fact is, Bradley WAS a top US player for years. Played in World Cups, played in top leagues in europe, etc .He can offer lecturing and those young’ns, who have not proved anything yet, can use that.
In regards to Bradley actually being on the game field, no thanks 🙂
Separate note. alot of young guys so that is good. But why not call in Alex Mendez?
Would be excellent exposure and another way to try and anchor him with us.
Miller has a high GAA for a USMNT keeper (~1.5) and Steffen is a known quantity. I do like that generally speaking the keepers and backs are a little different, as the backline has struggled and backup keeping isn’t set, and it would be useful to know what is out there. By next summer we’re going to be camped and selecting for reliability so this is the small window for mass experimentation.
Not a fan of the Christian Ramirez selection as his production last season was tepid and he’s been in camps before. But I think there you’re seeing how MLS roster rules seem to be encouraging staffing of production positions with foreign born DPs. Go down the stats leaderboard and Americans are few and far between.
I am not, nor was I ever a Bradley hater.
But why? He didn’t have a good year. A great player, one that plays for the US nat team, LEADS their team to greatness….not plays like crap while the talented team he plays on doesn’t make the playoffs.
Combine that with what he did with his chance last WCup cycle. Sorry, thanks for the great play for the nat team, time to move on.
Give Roldan his minutes. Acosta too.
Good points. Remember though that this is January camp without our Euro based players. This could give Bradley the chance to mentor some of the MLSer’s about what it is to play for the USMNT.
I think that there is a gap between Bradley when he was leading the team and playing well to the next generation. I do not think that either Klinnsmann or Arena did a good job in bringing along a new player during the Gold Cups or friendlies to allow Bradley to be a mentor to kids like McKennie. Klinnsmann brought in a number of new players (as did Coach Bradley before him), but there was always team A (old guard) and team B (newcomers) and never any continuity.
Neither coach could figure a way to put the team in the best chance to win during the crap-fest that was the Hex 2018. To much pressure on the new guys (ie Pulisic has to score) and limited opportunities for the old guard to win the tough games in the jungles of central america. Just a crap fest all around and tough to forget.
I thought there was quiet chatter end of the year of players not wanting to listen to Bradley lecture them in the locker room. I continue to ask if we are responding to what the team objectively needs or just pushing coaching buttons to see if something works. Re objectivity, he “led” USMNT off the cliff last cycle, and didn’t have any noticeable effect when brought back last fall.
There is a perfectly reasonable middle ground that still supports no call. Gotten old and wasn’t productive last season, the latter of which you mentioned. I was a Ching fan on the Dynamo but at a point he started falling apart and barely scoring. You can be a fan and be rational enough to see a player’s time is up. Nor was there any sign last year his leadership was effective. Nor do I think leadership should necessarily involve consuming a spot.
