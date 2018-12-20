Bradley, Steffen headline 27-player squad for January USMNT camp

Gregg Berhalter has put together his first U.S. Men’s National Team roster, and it includes old and news faces alike.

Berhalter unveiled his initial squad as USMNT head coach on Thursday morning, naming a 27-man team for the upcoming January camp. Several veterans were named to the roster, including Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, FC Cincinnati left back Greg Garza, and the Columbus Crew trio of Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp and Gyasi Zardes.

Most players on the squad have very few caps, however, and several have yet to make their international debut. Among the 12 uncapped players are LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller, Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad, Russell Canouse of D.C. United, Colorado Rapids newcomer Keegan Rosenberry, and striker Jeremy Ebobisse of the Portland Timbers.

One more player will be added to the roster at a later date.

The Americans will convene and train under Berhalter’s guidance in California in early January, and the month-long camp will end with a pair of friendlies vs. Panama and Costa Rica on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, respectively.

Here is the full USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)