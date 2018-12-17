Carabao Cup North London Derby highlights This Week's Soccer on TV

Some of Europe’s top countries will return to cup competition this week with the Carabao Cup reaching its quarterfinal stage. The English League Cup is headlined by a pair of matches on Wednesday. First, Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspur while fellow London club Chelsea will be hosting Bournemouth. Manchester City is also involved in the competition visiting Leicester City on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga has a slate of midweek matches as it moves into is winter break. Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Fortuna Düsseldorf on Tuesday headlines the league’s play this week. Bayern München is also in action taking on RB Leipzig in one of their last couple of games ahead of the winter break.

Italy’s top flight has a pair of games this week with Atalanta and Lazio playing to kick off the week on Monday. Tuesday’s lone clash will involve Milan visiting Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams Monday-Wednesday:

Monday

LA LIGA

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Lazio

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Magdeburg

ENGLISH FA CUP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Southport vs Tranmere Rovers

TURKISH SUPER LIG

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahçe vs BB Erzurumspor

Tuesday

ITALIAN SERIE A

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Milan

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia M’gladbach vs Nürnberg

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Hertha BSC vs Augsburg

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund

LIGUE 1

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs Toulouse

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Burton Albion

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Manchester City

ENGLISH FA CUP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Blackpool vs Solihull Moors

FRENCH COUPE DE LA LIGUE

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Orléans vs PSG

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – ES Tunis vs Guadalajara

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – River Plate vs Al Ain

Wednesday

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Bayern München vs RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim

2:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs Hannover 96

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

FRENCH COUPE DE LA LIGUE

12:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Amiens SC vs Olympique Lyonnais

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

2:45 p.m. – B/T Live – Hibernian vs Rangers

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

11:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Kashima Antlers vs Real Madrid