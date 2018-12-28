Liverpool-Arsenal headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

With many of Europe’s top divisions on winter break, the television schedule is limited in comparison to most weekends.

Arsenal’s visit to Liverpool headline the action as the London club hopes to take down the league leaders of the English Premier League. Manchester United hope to continue winning ways under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær as they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in England, Tottenham Hotspur will host Wolverhampton while Manchester City visits Southampton. Chelsea’s travel will be short as they take on fellow London club Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Italy’s top flight will be kicked off by Juventus’ match against Sampdoria. Scotland’s top two teams will meet on Saturday with Rangers hosting Celtic.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

A-League

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs Newcastle United

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs Arsenal

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Frosinone

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Internazionale

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Torino

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Roma

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Cagliari

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Bologna

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Milan vs SPAL

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Rotherham United

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Rangers vs Celtic

12:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Hibernian vs Hearts

A-LEAGUE

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

9:15 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs West Ham United

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs Manchester City

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

A-LEAGUE

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United