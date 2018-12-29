Rubio Rubin joins Mexican second-tier side Dorados

After a halt in playing time with Club Tijuana, Rubio Rubin is on the move to the Ascenso MX.

Rubin has departed Xolos for Mexican second-tier side Dorados de Sinaloa in hopes to reenergizing his career. The 22-year-old will head to his fifth stop of his journey, hoping to make an impact for Dorados.

Rubin made only seven appearances in the recent Apertura season, failing to find the back of the net. After stops at FC Utrecht, Silkeborg, and Stabæk, Rubin hoped a move to Liga MX would see him face stiffer competition.

However, Rubin struggled with Xolos, scoring only once in 15 league appearances. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder will now be under the watchful eye of Dorados head coach and former Argentina great, Diego Maradona.

Dorados finished second in the Ascenso MX Clausura, totaling 26 points in the 15-match season.