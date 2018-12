This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Manchester United will play their first game since Jose Mourinho’s exit on Saturday as they travel to face Cardiff City. Other Premier League games include Liverpool’s visit to Wolverhampton to kick off this weekend’s games, and Chelsea’s match against Leicester City. Manchester City will also be in action as they host Crystal Palace.

Action in Germany will return after a busy midweek schedule with current leaders Borussia Dortmund hosting Borussia M’gladbach on Friday. Bayern München will hope to continue their climb up the Bundesliga table with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday while RB Leipzig are also in action hosting Werder Bremen.

Juventus will host Roma to headline Serie A action while Napoli will also play host this weekend as they welcome SPAL. In France, a Saturday-heavy schedule features PSG hosting Nantes while Olympique Lyon visits Montpellier.

Real Madrid hopes to capture a Club World Cup on Saturday as they face Al-Ain. Barcelona will be playing La Liga action, hosting Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV, and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

LA LIGA

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs Getafe

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M’gladbach

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Bochum

12:30 p.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Greuther Fürth

A-LEAGUE

5 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Saturday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSports.com – Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Watford

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Cardiff City vs Manchester United

LA LIGA

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Betis vs Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid

ITALIAN SERIE A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Cagliari

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Atalanta

9 a.m. – ESPN2 – Milan vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs SPAL

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Torino

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs Frosinone

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo vs Internazionale

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs Bologna

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Roma

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

9:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München

LIGUE 1

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs Toulouse

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Monaco vs Guingamp

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – PSG vs Nantes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Reims vs Caen

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs Nîmes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Étienne vs Dijon

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs Nice

CLUB WORLD CUP

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Kashima Antlers vs River Plate

11:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Real Madrid vs Al Ain

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Swansea City

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Heidenheim

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Magdeburg

EREDIVISIE

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs AZ

TURKISH SUPER LIG

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Kasımpaşa vs Beşiktaş

BELGIAN FIRST DIVISION A

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Mouscron-Péruwelz vs Anderlecht

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liège vs KV Oostende

A-LEAGUE

1:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

3:50 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Sunday

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

LA LIGA

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs Huesca

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Leganés vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Rayo Vallecano vs Levante

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

12 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05

LIGUE 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs Amiens SC

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Leeds United

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs Dynamo Dresden

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs Darmstadt 98

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Union Berlin

7:30 a.m. – FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Hamburger SV

EREDIVISIE

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Utrecht vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord

TURKISH SUPER LIG

8 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs Rizespor

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

7:15 a.m. – B/R Live – St. Johnstone vs Rangers

A-LEAGUE

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets