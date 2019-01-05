Report: Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich for $1.5 million

Chris Richards impressed with Bayern Munich’s U-19 team on loan and now he has reportedly completed a full transfer to the German giants.
According to Goal, Bayern has signed the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender for $1.5 million. The deal could rise to $2 million which also includes a 40% sell-on clause, according to the report. It will ensure that FC Dallas receives additional compensation if Bayern goes on to sell Richards.
Richards joined Bayern last summer but first played with the senior squad at the International Champions Cup in matches against Manchester City, Juventus, and PSG.
With Bayern’s U-19 side, Richards has earned consistent playing time in the backline. He has been a strong aerial threat while learning from several stars at the Bundesliga club.
Richards is the second player with MLS ties who joined Bayern, with Alphonso Davies signing last July and officially joining in December.
He also joins several U.S. U-20 MNT products who have already moved to Germany. Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster, Alex Mendez, Brady Scott are also fighting for places in respective first teams overseas.
Pinch me, I must be dreaming, but we certainly have a lot of young players with top teams now.If only half of them pan out, the future for the national team still looks pretty bright. And, maybe to beat a dead horse, showing why having a coach familiar with MLS isn’t all that important going forward. The future for the USMNT is to be found in Europe.
