SBISoccer.com

Report: Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich for $1.5 million

Report: Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich for $1.5 million

Americans Abroad

Report: Chris Richards joins Bayern Munich for $1.5 million

Chris Richards impressed with Bayern Munich’s U-19 team on loan and now he has reportedly completed a full transfer to the German giants.

According to Goal, Bayern has signed the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender for $1.5 million. The deal could rise to $2 million which also includes a 40% sell-on clause, according to the report. It will ensure that FC Dallas receives additional compensation if Bayern goes on to sell Richards.

Richards joined Bayern last summer but first played with the senior squad at the International Champions Cup in matches against Manchester City, Juventus, and PSG.

With Bayern’s U-19 side, Richards has earned consistent playing time in the backline. He has been a strong aerial threat while learning from several stars at the Bundesliga club.

Richards is the second player with MLS ties who joined Bayern, with Alphonso Davies signing last July and officially joining in December.

He also joins several U.S. U-20 MNT products who have already moved to Germany. Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster, Alex Mendez, Brady Scott are also fighting for places in respective first teams overseas.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Gary Page

    Pinch me, I must be dreaming, but we certainly have a lot of young players with top teams now.If only half of them pan out, the future for the national team still looks pretty bright. And, maybe to beat a dead horse, showing why having a coach familiar with MLS isn’t all that important going forward. The future for the USMNT is to be found in Europe.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home