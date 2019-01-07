The SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Version 2.0)

The 2019 MLS Combine is underway, and the first set of matches on Saturday already went a long way toward giving teams more to consider as they put together their player evaluations.

Some players made the most of the opening slate, with players such as UCLA’s Anderson Asiedu, Michigan State’s Dejuan Jones, Florida International’s Santiago Patino and Seattle University’s Sergio Rivas just a few of the players to boost their stock on Saturday.

Some players also saw their stock take a hit, including Generation adidas signing Tajon Buchanan of Syracuse and midfielders Brad Dunwell (Wake Forest) and Tommy McCabe (Notre Dame).

Another factor in players seeing their stock rise was the designation of the drat pool’s Canadian players as domestic players in MLS. The Canadian Soccer Federation processed the eligibility of several draft prospects who are benefiting from the new rules put in place a year ago to allow Canadian players to count as domestic players within MLS, rather than as international players. That change is significant, because now teams don’t have to spend international roster spots on Canadians who were developed at top Canadian academies. Buchanan, Dayne St. Clair, Callum Montgomery, Kamal Miller and Alex Comsia have all seen their draft value rise as a result.

The MLS Combine resumes action on Monday, with teams going though training sessions that will include small-sided games. The Combine’s match schedule will resume with the final set of matches on Wednesday at Orlando City Stadium.

There are several significant changes to the new SBI MLS Draft Board, changes that are a product not just of the combine performances delivered, but also because of additional insight provided by coaches and general managers within MLS. Close to 20 MLS coaches and front office personnel have provided input to help give us a more clear view of player valuations heading into Friday’s MLS Draft.

Here is the latest SBI MLS Draft Big Board (The next SBI MLS Mock Draft drops on Monday, with the final SBI MLS Draft Big Board running on Thursday, along with the final Mock Draft):

SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Version 2.0)

(*=Generation Adidas Player, %=international player, $=Canadian domestic)

1. (*) FRANKIE AMAYA, UCLA, Central Midfielder (Bio)

2. *J.J. WILLIAMS, Kentucky, Striker (Bio)

3. (*$) TAJON BUCHANAN, Syracuse, Right winger/forward (Bio)

4. (*) SIAD HAJI, VCU, Winger/Midfielder (Bio)

5. ($) CALLUM MONTGOMERY, Charlotte, Centerback (Bio)

6. (*$) DAYNE ST. CLAIR, Maryland, Goalkeeper (Bio)

7. SANTIAGO PATINO, FIU, Forward (Bio)

8. SERGIO RIVAS, Seattle, Central Midfielder (Bio)

9. DEJUAN JONES, Michigan State, Right Winger/RB (Bio)

10. (*) JOHN NELSON, North Carolina, Left Back (Bio)

11. (%) ANDRE SHINIYASHIKI, Denver, Forward (Bio)

12. AKEEM WARD, Creighton, Right Back (Bio)

13. LOGAN GDULA, Wake Forest, Right Back (Bio)

14. (*) GRIFFIN DORSEY, Indiana, Right Winger (Bio)

15. RYAN SIERAKOWSKI, Michigan State, Striker (Bio)

16. ROY BOATENG, UC-Davis, Centerback (Bio)

17. CHASE GASPER, Maryland, Left Back (Bio)

18. JACOB HAUSER-RAMSEY, UConn, Centerback (Bio)

19. ($) KAMAL MILLER, Syracuse, Centerback (Bio)

20. CAMDEN RILEY, Pacific, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)

21. BRAD DUNWELL, Wake Forest, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)

22. TOMMY MCCABE, Notre Dame, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)

23. ($) ALEX COMSIA, North Carolina, Centerback (Bio)

24. (%) JANOS LOEBE, Fordham, Left Back (Bio)

25. (%) PROSPER FIGBE, Virginia, Centerback (Bio)

26. MARCELLO BORGES, Michigan, Left Back (Bio)

27. (%) WOUTER VERSTRAATEN, Pacific, Centerback (Bio)

28. TUCKER BONE, Air Force, Right winger (Bio)

29. (%) ANDERSON ASIEDU, UCLA, Defensive Midfielder (Bio)

30. ABDI MOHAMMED, Akron, Right Back (Bio)

31. JOEY PIATCZYC, West Virginia, Central Midfielder (Bio)

32. HASSANI DOTSON, Oregon State, Central Midfielder (Bio)

33. GEOFF DEE, Louisville, Central Midfielder (Bio)

34. (%) DON TCHILAO, Oregon State, Forward (Bio)

35. GRANT STONEMAN, Loyola, Defender (Bio)

36. (%) NILS BRUENING, North Carolina, Striker

37. (%) PATRICK BUNK-ANDERSON, Clemson, Central Defender

38. ANDREW SAMUELS Maryland Defensive Midfielder/RB

39. KEMAR MARRIOTT, Florida Gulf Coast, Defensive Midfielder

40. (%) LENNART HEIN, Saint Louis, Centerback

41. AMAR SEJDIC, Maryland, Central Midfielder

42. SEBASTIAN ELNEY, Maryland, Striker

43. (%) RASHID NUHU, Fordham, Goalkeeper

44. RECE BUCKMASTER, Indiana, Right Back

45. (%) KERVIN KENTON, Coastal Carolina, Left Centerback/Left Back

46. QUENTIN PEARSON, Washington, Centerback

47. AMIR BASHTI, Stanford, Forward

48. BRENDAN MCDONOUGH, Georgetown, Centerback

49. EDUVIE IKOBA, Dartmouth, Striker

50. SEAN MCSHERRY, Princeton, Centerback

51. (%) JAVI PEREZ, Pittsburgh, Central Midfielder

52. JIMMY HAGUE, Michigan State, Goalkeeper

53. KYLE COFFEE, Washington, Forward

54. DYLAN GREENBERG, UConn, Left Back

55. (%) MITCHELL OSMAND, U of Rio Grande, Centerback

56. (%) MOSHE PEREZ, Denver, Defensive Midfielder

57. SCOTT DEVOSS, Denver, Centerback

58. SHINYA KADONO, California, Winger/Central Midfielder

59. (%) BEN LUNDT, Akron, Goalkeeper

60. NATHAN AUNE, Seattle, Centerback

61. LOUIS BARRAZA, Marquette, Goalkeeper

62. (%) JOEL RYDSTRAND, Creighton, Central Midfielder

63. EMIL CUELLO, SMU, Central Midfielder

64. JAMES PYLE, North Carolina, Goalkeeper

65. RASHAWN DAILY, Quinnipiac, Forward

66. THOMAS UELAND, Notre Dame, Forward

67. JOHN FREITAG, Michigan State, Right Back

68. (%) HUGO DELHOMEELE, Syracuse, Central Midfielder

69. ROBBIE MERTZ, Michigan, Central Midfielder

70. HARRY SWARTZ, Northeastern, Right Winger