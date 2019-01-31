Toronto FC sells Sebastian Giovinco to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal

Sebastian Giovinco’s time in Toronto is over.

After contract negotiations failed between the 32-year-old forward and Toronto FC, he was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a fee between $2-3 million on Wednesday as the January transfer window is set to close.

Giovinco joined the Reds in 2015 from Juventus and made a huge impact upon arrival, scoring 22 goals while tallying 16 assists in his debut season in MLS. He scored a total of 83 goals and 64 assists in 142 appearances in all competitions for TFC. His 83 goals make him Toronto FC’s all-time leading goal scorer.

He also earned MLS Most Valuable Player honors in 2015 and led them to a domestic treble in 2017 – winning the Canadian Cup and the MLS Cup.

“Seba is any GM’s dream,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said in a club statement. “Coming into the organization, I was really excited to work with him and get to know him as a person and as a player.

“His departure presents both challenges and opportunities. Obviously, replacing a player like Sebastian is difficult, but we are working diligently and are confident that we will be adding a new Designated Player in the near future who will be an exciting addition to our team.”

Giovinco was the top-earner in MLS last season, taking home $7.115 million. His contract was set to expire after the 2019 season.

Giovinco is the latest player to leave Toronto this offseason. Victor Vazquez was sold to Qatari club Al-Arabi, Gregory van der Wiel was sent home from training camp after getting into an altercation with head coach Greg Vanney and Nick Hagglund was traded to MLS newcomer FC Cincinnati.

Toronto FC starts CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 play next month against Argentinian side Independiente.