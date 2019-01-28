USMNT Man of the Match: Nick Lima

Nick Lima certainly stood out in his U.S. Men’s National Team debut. He was an important wide attacker and defender in their 3-0 win over Panama.
The San Jose Earthquakes defender played a large role in the opening goal by Djordje Mihailovic. Lima covered in the midfield and made a wonderful pass to spring Corey Baird along the flank. Baird wound up picking out Mihailovic for the finish, but it would have been nothing had Lima not found his wide run to begin with.
Lima’s real moment of glory came on the second goal. His tackle stopped a Panama breakout and he did well to get back up, collect the ball, afloat a wonderful cross onto the head of Walker Zimmerman.
Overall, he was a force on overlapping runs from the right back position all night.
Other players had strong games in the win. Mihailovic scored in his USMNT debut and Baird got the assist on his finish in addition to some excellent wide play.
Who do you think stood out for Gregg Berhalter’s team in their 2019 opener? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Can you just imagine if some unknown 18 year old played the exact same game as Michael Bradley? The internet would break. And no, i’m not talking about in the same way how the internet broke when it saw he was a starter.
btw… Bradley had a very normal and unspectactular game, yet comment above remains.
wow was a good game for usa.
rating:
steffen 9
Lima 9
Zimmermann 8
long 7
lovitz 7
bradley 8
roldan 7
mihailovic 8
baird 8
ebobisse 4
zardes 5
reserves:
johnson 5
arriola 5
leetget 6
trapp 4
lewis 7
ramirez 7
I thought Mihailovic did a good job of making runs and moving to get open. Also Roldan positioned himself well in ways that forced the Panamanians to make tough choices in defending. ZArdes seemed to do better at being avialable for passes than I’ve seen in the past.
–
Still, I thought the US outside backs and outside midfielders made too many vertical passes to teammatew who were coverd by 2 defenders, with predictable results, when better choices were available. Better opponents would have made more of the resulting giveaways.
–
Ebobissie showed some flair, the ability to cross well and a fearlessness that is great trait in a forward.
