USMNT Man of the Match: Nick Lima

Nick Lima certainly stood out in his U.S. Men’s National Team debut. He was an important wide attacker and defender in their 3-0 win over Panama.

The San Jose Earthquakes defender played a large role in the opening goal by Djordje Mihailovic. Lima covered in the midfield and made a wonderful pass to spring Corey Baird along the flank. Baird wound up picking out Mihailovic for the finish, but it would have been nothing had Lima not found his wide run to begin with.

Lima’s real moment of glory came on the second goal. His tackle stopped a Panama breakout and he did well to get back up, collect the ball, afloat a wonderful cross onto the head of Walker Zimmerman.

Overall, he was a force on overlapping runs from the right back position all night.

Other players had strong games in the win. Mihailovic scored in his USMNT debut and Baird got the assist on his finish in addition to some excellent wide play.

Who do you think stood out for Gregg Berhalter’s team in their 2019 opener? Share your thoughts in the comments below.