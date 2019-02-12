Altidore committed to long-term stay with Toronto FC

Jozy Altidore remains committed to Toronto FC as he heads into the final season of his contract. With his future up in the air, the veteran forward has recently admitted he hopes to play out his professional career in Toronto.

The 29-year-old played a major role in TFC’s domestic treble winning season in 2017 but made only 13 appearances last season due to injury.

Altidore had ankle surgery in October which has limited him in TFC’s preseason camp in California. A quick rebound could also see him return to the U.S. Men’s National Team fold under new head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“I think I’ve given my body to Toronto in every way,” Altidore said. “I tried to score all the big goals I could and I just love the city. It’s given me so much. I don’t know how many ways I can say that this is where I want to be. But I get that there is a business side and I’ve cooperated on that end as well. But I can’t do anymore than say I want to be here and try to do all the right things. But I hope in the end that I’m a Toronto player for the rest of my career.”

This offseason has not gone as planned for TFC who has already seen star striker Sebastian Giovinco and playmaking midfielder Victor Vazquez depart for new challenges.

However, the arrival of American forward Terrence Boyd gives TFC another option at forward should Altidore not be ready for opening day on March 2nd.

Since joining Toronto FC in 2015, Altidore has scored 85 goals. Should TFC let Altidore walk next winter it will be a major loss for the club who now is trying to rebound after a dismal 2018 MLS campaign.

A stay in Toronto is Altidore’s ultimate goal but he fully understands if the club goes in a different direction after the season.

“For me and my family, Toronto is home, Toronto is everything,” Altidore said. “And we stressed that to [team chairman Larry] Tanenbaum and to everybody at Toronto FC. But if the direction is something else, it’s no problem. Like I said, it would be thank you very much for the time and in the summertime I’ll have to look for a new team.”