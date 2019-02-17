Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Adams, and more

Julian Green has had to wait to score his second goal of the season for Greuther Furth. However, it was a familiar opponent for Green as he ended his goalless streak on Sunday.

Green scored the opening goal in Furth’s 2-2 league draw with Holstein Kiel on Sunday. After being called to take the penalty kick in the 50th minute, Green stepped up and slotted into the bottom-right corner for his second goal of the campaign.

Despite Furth having to settle for a point away from home, Green’s confidence should take a major boost with his goal. He also won six duels, three tackles, and two headers while recording a pair of shots on goal. Furth are up to 10th place in Germany’s second-tier and are next in action on Friday against Heidenheim.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers helped Swansea City advance to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup while Matt Miazga could not help Reading avoid a lopsided defeat in EFL Championship play. Romain Gall scored the game-winning goal for Malmo in the Svenska Cupen.

Ethan Horvath made a single save in Club Brugge’s home league victory, Erik Palmer-Brown and Andrija Novakovich both started in league defeats. Rubio Rubin scored a brace for Dorados de Sinaloa while Omar Gonzalez saw the most playing time for any American in Liga MX play this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA CUP

Duane Holmes started and played 45 minutes in Derby County’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 4-1 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron remains out for QPR.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 4-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Premier League Cup

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Southampton on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 77 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes 2-0 loss to Stade Reims on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Friday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Timothy Tillman and Nuremburg on Monday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Hannover’s 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Joe Gyau started and played 83 minutes in Duisberg’s 3-2 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 67 minutes in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with Darmstadt on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 win over Carl Jeiss Zena on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Alex Mendez started and played 61 minutes in Freiburg’s 2-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Hannover.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 3-0 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress for Guadalajara.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 1-1 draw with Pachuca on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 3-2 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Toluca on Saturday.

Joe Corona did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 3-0 win over Veracruz on Friday.

Alejandro Guido is currently on trial with LAFC.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Dorados 6-3 loss to Atlante on Saturday.

Fernando Arce started, was SENT OFF, and played 13 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante B’s 2-0 loss to Lleida on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 6-0 loss to Heracles on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 5-0 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 win over FC Emmen on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 1-1 draw with FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Twente on Monday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Genk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Charleroi on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played nine minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Hobro on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 69 minutes for Hobro.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Midtjylland on Monday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 3-2 win over Regerfors on Sunday.

Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Eskilsminne on Monday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 64 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 win over Hearts on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress for Hearts.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Queen of the South on Saturday.