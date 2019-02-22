European Weekend Preview: Manchester United-Liverpool headlines big week in England

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday headlining action around the globe.

The sides have met once this season with Liverpool taking home all three points in a 3-1 win which forced Manchester United and Jose Mourinho to part ways.

Since Mourinho has left the club, the Red Devils have gone unbeaten in 12 games domestically winning 11 times under Ole Gunnar Solskær.

A win for Liverpool would move them back to the top of the Premier League table as if playing their biggest rivals wasn’t enough motivation.

Current leaders Manchester City will be playing an important game of their own this weekend as they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The two clubs met earlier in February which saw the Cityzens bag six goals and walk out of Etihad Stadium victorious in an embarrassing display from Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri has a chance to pick up his first trophy while donning the Chelsea blue while also getting a chance to make up for the 6-0 defeat which took place just three weeks ago.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

English Premier League

England will be providing exciting action in addition to a Manchester United-Liverpool clash and the Carabao Cup final when Tottenham Hotspur visits Burnley.

Spurs and Burnley met earlier in the season when Spurs managed to score a late winner. It was Christian Eriksen who scored the lone goal in London on the day finishing off a pass from Harry Kane inside the penalty area.

Burnley have gone unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches but still sit just three points above the relegation zone. Tottenham is on the other end of the table just five points behind first-placed Manchester City.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

FRIDAY

Cardiff City vs Watford

West Ham United vs Fulham

SATURDAY

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

SUNDAY

Arsenal vs Southampton

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Spanish La Liga

Barcelona will be visiting fourth-placed Sevilla this weekend in hopes of repeating the 6-1 win they earned against the club back in January.

The clubs have already met thrice this season thanks to a two-legged Copa del Rey draw. In those games, Barcelona has scored 10 goals and conceded three.

The current leaders are favorites as they usually are but will be expecting a difficult task.

Real Madrid will also be on the road this weekend but will have an easier opponent to overcome in Levante.

Levante sits 13th in the table but are responsible for one of Los Blancos’ seven defeats during the current campaign. Jose Luis Morales and Roger both found the back of the net in an October victory for Sunday’s hosts.

While Real Madrid is coming off a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Girona last time out, the club is in good form as they were unbeaten in the eight games prior. Nine points behind Barcelona and just 14 games remaining in the season, Los Blancos have to begin winning all their remaining fixtures.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Espanyol vs Huesca

SATURDAY

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Deportivo Alavés vs Celta de Vigo

Athletic Club vs Eibar

SUNDAY

Leganés vs Valencia

Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

Levante vs Real Madrid

German Bundesliga

Bayern Munich will hope to continue crawling closer to Borussia Dortmund with a win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern has lost just once since their defeat at the hands of current leaders Borussia Dortmund in December and have narrowed the gap to just three points.

The reigning champions face a Hertha Berlin club who handed them a defeat back in September. Despite that, Bayern topped Berlin in cup competition earlier in February and will be hoping to do the same this weekend.

Dortmund’s task will likely be a little tougher as they hope to hold on to the top spot in Germany. The leaders will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen who sit fifth in Germany’s top flight.

The lone meeting between the two clubs earlier this season resulted in an exciting six-goal thriller which resulted in four goals scored and three points won for Dortmund.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

FRIDAY

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart

SATURDAY

Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg

Freiburg vs Augsburg

Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nürnberg

SUNDAY

Hannover 96 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Italian Serie A

Juventus will be visiting Bologna on Sunday as the former hope to remain unbeaten in Serie A play. The Italian giants have won 21 of their 24 matches and drawn the remaining three.

One of those wins came against Bologna earlier in the season as goals from Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi moved Juve past Bologna in a 2-0 win.

Bologna do not enter the match in good form as they’ve won just one of their previous 11 matches in all competitions including a 2-0 Coppa Italia loss to Sunday’s opponents in January.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

FRIDAY

Milan vs Empoli

SATURDAY

Torino vs Atalanta

Frosinone vs Roma

SUNDAY

Sampdoria vs Cagliari

Chievo vs Genoa

Bologna vs Juventus

Sassuolo vs SPAL

Parma vs Napoli

Fiorentina vs Internazionale

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain returns to action on Saturday when they host Nîmes. The sides have met once this season with PSG picking up three points in a 4-2 win away from home.

Three points haven’t been hard to come by this season for PSG as they’ve won 21 of their 24 games in Ligue 1 play this season losing just once. Nîmes sit in the middle of France’s top flight but have gone unbeaten in their last three matches.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

FRIDAY

Dijon vs Saint-Étienne

Strasbourg vs Lille

SATURDAY

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nîmes

Amiens SC vs Nice

Guingamp vs Angers SCO

Sunday