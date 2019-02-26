Johannsson returns to training for Werder Bremen

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, Aron Johannsson is back in training.

The club announced on Tuesday that the 28-year-old is back in training after undergoing ankle surgery back in November. Johannsson made only 10 appearances in 2018 for Bremen with his last coming on April 21st against VfB Stuttgart.

“We’re all very pleased that Aron’s back after this difficult time for him. He’s now taken the step that Bartels took three or four weeks ago. We’ll now have to see how he copes with the strain,” Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said.

Since joining the club in 2015 from AZ Alkmaar, Johannson has scored four goals in 27 appearances. His club career has also seen stops at Fjolnir and Aarhus, where he amassed 100 total appearances.

Johannsson’s career has hit a standstill but a return to training should hopefully help him return to first-team action for Bremen. He will look to join fellow American forward Josh Sargent in Kohfeldt’s starting lineup.

Johannsson has also won 19 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, with his last appearance coming in 2015.