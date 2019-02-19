Mix Diskerud scores twice in Ulsan Hyundai's AFC Champions League victory

Mix Diskerud played an important role in his club’s quest to reach the AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan at Ulsan Hyundai from Manchester City, scored twice for the South Korean side in its 5-1 victory over Perak from Malaysia in the AFC Champions League playoff round.

Diskerud, who played in 17 games for Ulsan Hyundai in 2018, scored in the 56th and 58th minutes to send his club to the group stage of the competition.

Ulsan Hyundai was slotted in Group G with Sydney FC, Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and Shanghai SIPG out of China.

The group stage of the AFC Champions League is scheduled to begin on March 6.