SBISoccer.com

Mix Diskerud scores twice in Ulsan Hyundai's AFC Champions League victory

Mix Diskerud scores twice in Ulsan Hyundai's AFC Champions League victory

Americans Abroad

Mix Diskerud scores twice in Ulsan Hyundai's AFC Champions League victory

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Mix Diskerud played an important role in his club’s quest to reach the AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan at Ulsan Hyundai from Manchester City, scored twice for the South Korean side in its 5-1 victory over Perak from Malaysia in the AFC Champions League playoff round.

Diskerud, who played in 17 games for Ulsan Hyundai in 2018, scored in the 56th and 58th minutes to send his club to the group stage of the competition.

Ulsan Hyundai was slotted in Group G with Sydney FC, Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and Shanghai SIPG out of China.

The group stage of the AFC Champions League is scheduled to begin on March 6.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

2 comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

Atlanta United has achieved more than anyone expected in its first two years as a franchise. With the 2018 MLS Cup locked in the trophy case, the Five Stripes embark on the 2019 season with a new manager, new (…)

More SBI
Home