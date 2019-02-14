Pulisic not giving up on Dortmund comeback in Champions League

Borussia Dortmund has it all to do in their return leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. After conceding three second-half goals to Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s 3-0 first leg defeat at Wembley, the current Bundesliga leaders can’t afford any mistakes in two weeks time.

Christian Pulisic got the start in Dortmund’s lopsided loss and is not giving up on any possible magic at Signal Iduna Park on March 5th.

“Of course. This team’s going to believe until the end,” Pulisic said. “We’re going home now, there’s no reason why we can’t score three goals at home. We’ve done it before. We’ve just got to go and we’ve got to be positive and go in with a good mindset into that game.”

Spurs used corner kicks to their advantage in the second-half, with Son Heung-Min, Jan Vertonghen, and Fernando Llorente benefiting from good service. All three scored in the second 45 minutes, putting Spurs in the driver’s seat to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pulisic blamed Dortmund’s mentality in the defeat and admits the team must do better on corner kicks if they want any chance of advancing. The main positive is they return home where the atmosphere will be livid as Dortmund seek a miraculous turnaround.

“It’s really tough to say [what went wrong in the second half],” Pulisic said. “Obviously we’re going to watch the film back. “The only thing I can think of is we just didn’t come out with the same mentality. We didn’t come out with that lockdown mentality where [we think]: ‘We need to finish this game with zero goals against and then we have a good chance.”

“Unfortunately, we just weren’t locked in on their crosses and they were able to score off three crosses, and we’ve got to work on that. It’s not going to be easy — I’m not going to stand here and say we’re going to win — but we’re going to go out there, we’re going to fight and we believe. That’s all we can do.”

Pulisic and Co. returns to Bundesliga play on Monday against Nuremburg, looking to bounce back from back-to-back draws.