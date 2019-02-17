Pulisic suffered muscular injury in Tottenham defeat

Christian Pulisic is expected to miss a pair of matches for Borussia Dortmund after suffering an injury last week.
The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder suffered a muscular injury in Dortmund’s 3-0 defeat at Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League. Pulisic got the start for Lucien Favre’s side but was unable to help the Bundesliga leaders avoid a lopsided first leg loss in London.
Pulisic is doubtful for Dortmund’s league match against Nuremberg on Monday and is also a doubt for next weekend’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
It is unsure whether Pulisic will be fit in time Dortmund hosts Tottenham at Signal Iduna Park on March 5th.
Pulisic has scored four goals and registered three assists in 22 appearances across three competitions this season. He has found the back of the net once in Champions League play this season.
This player’s muscle injuries are starting to become a problem…
LikeLike
I wonder if he will be ready for the USMNT March friendlies. It would be nice to finally see a full roster with a complete A team for a change, but without CP22 it won’t be the same.
LikeLike
Man….Christian can’t seem to get into a consistent run of games. I am still on the fence about his move to Chelsea. He needs to be somewhere that provides him consistent playing time.
LikeLike
Pulisic’s lack of playing time is related to his move to Chelsea. The move had been in the works for a while, and BvB didn’t want to 1) invest playing time to someone who was on their way out & 2) didn’t want to risk Pulisic getting a significant injury which would void the sale.
This isn’t like Chelsea’s purchase of Miazga where they paid a couple Million and can recoup most of that on a loan deal. Chelsea paid 60+ Million for Pulisic, so while Chelsea is taking a step up, and isn’t going to be easy to get into the starting XI, he will get a real chance.
LikeLike
Considering how he lost his starting spot to an 18 year old kid with no first team experience you are right to be concerned.
Hopefully he can find a team willing to take him on loan and give him playing time.
LikeLike