Sargent signs long-term extension at Bremen

Josh Sargent has followed up an exciting week which included his first Bundesliga start and his 19th birthday with a long-term contract extension with Werder Bremen.

The teenager originally joined Bremen towards the end of 2017 and has succeeded at every level since.

“I’m feeling very honored. The contract extension also shows the club’s trust in me. I’ve felt at home from day one at Werder and in Bremen and I’m looking forward to the coming years,” Sargent said.

Sargent earned promotion to the senior team after just 12 matches with the U-23 side which competes in Regionalliga Nord, the fourth division in German soccer. Sargent scored seven goals in that span and carried that run of form right into the senior team.

Sargent scored less than two minutes after his introduction to the first team in Bremen’s 3-1 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf and followed that up with a second Bundesliga goal two weeks later.

“We’re very pleased with Josh’s development. His future belongs at Werder, so we’re glad that we’ll accompany him on his journey in the coming years,” managing director Frank Baumann said in a club statement.

“If you see Josh in the dressing room, in training or on a matchday, you see someone who wants to watch and learn, not just a very talented young footballer. I’m sure that Josh will become a very important part of the squad,” head coach Florian Kohfeldt said.