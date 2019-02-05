Terrence Boyd signs with Toronto FC

Terrence Boyd is coming to Major League Soccer as a forward reinforcement for Toronto FC.

The 27-year-old American’s deal with the Reds became official on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Terrence and his family to the club. Terrence is a player that we’ve tracked for years during his time with the U.S. National Team and in Germany,” Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis said. “He is an experienced, attacking player that is capable of scoring goals in MLS. We’re looking forward to him joining our preseason and integrating himself into the group.”

Boyd, who has 14 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, spent all of his career in Germany and Austria before making the move to Ontario.

Boyd most recently played for Darmstadt in Germany, where he made 47 appearances and scored five goals.