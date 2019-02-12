Tuesday UCL Rewind: PSG tops Man United, Roma defeats Porto

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United suffered their first defeat since the manager’s appointment in December falling to a depleted PSG side. Paul Pogba was also dismissed in the 89th-minute with the reception of his second yellow card adding to United’s problems ahead of the second leg.

The French side played the role of the visitors on Tuesday and entered the affair without Neymar and Edinson Cavani. PSG was able to take down the revived Manchester United by a scoreline of 2-0 despite the absence of the visitor’s star forwards.

Presnel Kimpembe opened the scoring in the 53rd-minute getting on the end of an Angel di Maria corner kick. The cross made its way to the far post where Kimpembe was left unmarked.

Di Maria would be the creator on the second goal as well as the former Red Devil proved his worth to Old Trafford. The Argentine played a brilliant ball between the United center backs which found an Kylian Mbappe who slotted it past David De Gea.

Roma 2, Porto 1

Roma and Porto’s meeting which took place in Italy also featured a scoreless first half. The game ended 2-1 in the hosts’ favor thanks to Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 19-year-old broke the deadlock in the 70th-minute with a wonderful strike to the far post from inside the penalty area. Edin Dzeko controlled a cross wonderfully before sliding the ball to the teenager whose effort beat Iker Casillas.

Zaniolo doubled his personal goal tally as well as Roma’s lead in the 77th-minute. The Italian was the beneficiary of an Edin Dzeko strike which slapped off the post before falling kindly to his feet.

Porto grabbed an important goal just seconds later as Adrian Lopez poked home a goal. The Spanish forward knocked the ball down to Tiquinho whose scuffed effort fell to Lopez. The goal cut Roma’s lead in half heading into the second leg which the Portuguese club will host.