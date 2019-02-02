USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team closes out its first month of friendly action on Saturday as they face Costa Rica in San Jose.
After earning his first victory as USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhlater will seek a positive ending to his first camp in charge. Standing in the way will be a Costa Rican side who like the USMNT, are in their first camp under a new head coach.
Wil Trapp and Paul Arriola replaces Michael Bradley and Jeremy Ebobisse in Berhalter’s starting XI as the only two changes from Sunday’s 3-0 win over Panama.
The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this afternoon’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.
Enjoy the match.
Corner kick after Roldan’s cross is deflected out. Nice move by U.S. there. 27′
LikeLike
Free kick for U.S. is headed away by Costa Rica. Not the best from Mihailovic. 25′
LikeLike
Long tumbles into Allan Cruz, no whistle. 21′
LikeLike
Zardes forcing a save there after Mihailovic was able to get a pass to him. Still 0-0. 20′
LikeLike
Put channel where to watch. I hate how you all don’t do that
LikeLike
Arriola with a nice cross after a good run but could only be played out for a corner. 17′
LikeLike
Put the channel where to watch next time.
LikeLike
Zardes plays a cross but nobody is able to get to it. Nice little counter by U.S. though. 14′
LikeLike
As expected, Costa Rica is pressuring the USMNT more than Panama did in the opening 10 mins. 10′
LikeLike
Baird comes up holding his head after he was fouled on a corner kick by Costa Rica. 9′
LikeLike
Second chance by Costa Rica is fired over by Guzman. First chance was poor. 8′
LikeLike
Long with the foul. Dangerous area for a Ticos FK here. 7′
LikeLike
Steffen falls on his goal kick. Field definitely does not look at its best today. 6′
LikeLike
Corner eventually leads to nothing as a cross is out for a U.S. goalkick. 5′
LikeLike
First corner goes to Costa Rica after Aaron Long heads out a shot attempt. 5′
LikeLike
Wil Trapp winning his first tackle already. Probably going to be hearing that a lot today. 4′
LikeLike
Francisco Calvo leading Los Ticos backline, with several experienced defenders missing for Costa Rica. 2′
LikeLike
Greetings, should be a fun match in San Jose between the USMNT and Costa Rica. Two changes for Gregg Berhalter today with Paul Arriola and Wil Trapp coming in.
LikeLike
CR without Navas is not nearly as intimidating.
LikeLike