USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team closes out its first month of friendly action on Saturday as they face Costa Rica in San Jose.

After earning his first victory as USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhlater will seek a positive ending to his first camp in charge. Standing in the way will be a Costa Rican side who like the USMNT, are in their first camp under a new head coach.

Wil Trapp and Paul Arriola replaces Michael Bradley and Jeremy Ebobisse in Berhalter’s starting XI as the only two changes from Sunday’s 3-0 win over Panama.

Almost that time in San Jose. Introducing the #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇨🇷!

