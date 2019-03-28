Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Carter-Vickers, and more

Tyler Adams was a bright spot in the recent U.S. Men’s National Team camp, only appearing once in a 1-0 win against Ecuador. The 20-year-old played at right back in that match before returning to RB Leipzig, which is making a push for a European qualification spot.

The Bundesliga side is on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which has RB Leipzig sitting third in the league table. This weekend, Adams will hope to help shut down Hertha Berlin, which is currently in 10th. Adams has made eight league appearances under Ralf Rangnick this campaign and has added versatility and a good work rate to the squad.

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City return to league action against Nottingham Forest. Geoff Cameron and QPR take on Bolton Wanderers while Duane Holmes and Derby County entertain Rotherham United.

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Willem II hoping to continue drifting away from the relegation zone. John Brooks and Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie is out for Schalke, and Tim Ream and Fulham face a top attack in Manchester City.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream and Fulham face Manchester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Monday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Preston North End on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Queens Park Rangers face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY FINAL

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Sunday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hannover face Haji Wright and Schalke on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson is OUT for Werder Bremen.

Weston McKennie is OUT for Schalke.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face St Pauli on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Hansa on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23 face BSV Schwarz-Weib Rehden on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Freiburg face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face Santos Laguna on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Jose Torres and Puebla on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Veracruz on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Pumas on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Tampico Madero on Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Peralada on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Willem II on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face VVV Venlo on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Heerenveen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face NEC on Friday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Rangers on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Motherwell face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Aberdeen on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Queen of the South on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeju on Friday.