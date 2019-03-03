Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, Novakovich, and more

Fitness has been key for John Brooks this season as the American defender continued to be involved in Wolfsburg’s starting XI. Sunday saw Brooks help his side to a 1-1 home draw against Werder Bremen as he scored his second goal of the season.

After a scoreless first-half, Brooks did what he does best in front of goal as he headed home from a set-piece situation. The 26-year-old rose highest and headed into the high center of the goal to put his side ahead. Wolfsburg would have to settle for a point only as Werder Bremen equalized through Max Kruse’s 74th-minute finish.

JOHN BROOKS!!! 🇺🇸⚽️ The USMNT defender scores his 2nd goal of the season to give Wolfsburg a 1-0 lead. #WOBSVW #AmerikanerAbroad pic.twitter.com/Lr7sSetAUo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2019

Brooks also finished with a 89% passing completion rate, won four duels, three headers, and two successful clearances. Wolfsburg are in seventh place after the draw and next travel to Bayern Munich on March 9th.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich scored his sixth league goal of the season for Fortuna Sittard. Tyler Adams helped RB Leipzig to another shutout win in the Bundesliga while Bobby Wood earned 90 minutes in Hannover’s 5-1 hammering defeat. Tim Ream and Fulham continued to struggle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Sebastian Soto scored for Hannover’s U-19 side while Chris Gloster returned to the U-23’s starting lineup after training with the first-team late last week. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge earned their first win since Feb. 17th., Ian Harkes and Dundee United suffered a Scottish Cup exit, and Romain Gall and Malmo claimed a win in the Svenska Cupen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams remains OUT for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 85 minutes (left with injury) in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress (Selection) in Queens Park Rangers 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress (Selection) in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played one minute in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

PL 2

Luca De La Torre did not dress (Selection) in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes scheduled match against Nimes is postponed.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 5-1 loss to Stuttgart on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play for Werder Bremen.

Alfredo Morales did not dress (Selection) in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress (Selection) for Nuremberg.

Weston McKennie, Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Injury) in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress (Selection) in Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson remains OUT for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-0 loss to Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Hamburg on Monday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played three minutes in Duisburg’s 1-0 win over Magdeburg on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 21 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 loss to Lotte on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 1-0 win over Lupo-Martini on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Nuremberg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Freiburg’s 3-1 loss to Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hannover’s 5-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 3-1 loss to Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Pumas on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Monday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Joe Corona did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Tony Alfaro did not dress in Guadalajara’s 2-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 68 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 4-0 win over Alebrijes de Oaxaca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce started and played 79 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-1 draw with Castellon on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 4-2 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 4-1 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-0 loss to PSV on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Den Bosch on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress (Selection) in Jong PSV’s 2-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress (Selection) in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Lokeren on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 62 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Aalborg on Friday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Scotland

SCOTTISH CUP

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Inverness CT on Sunday.

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Partick Thistle on Monday.

Sweden

Svenska Cupen

Romain Gall started and played 61 minutes in Malmo’s 2-0 win over Falkenberg on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt dressed but did not play in Rheindorf Altach’s 1-0 loss to Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 77 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 win over Suwon on Friday.