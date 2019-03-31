Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Novakovich, and more

Julian Green returned to domestic play for Greuther Furth on Sunday and did so with a bang.

The 23-year-old forward scored his third goal of the season as Furth held on for a 2-2 draw at home. Green’s finish came in the opening minute and was one of the better strikes in his career. Green lined up a shot and rattled it off the right post and in from long-range to give Furth an early lead.

Despite holding a 2-0 halftime lead, Furth would have to settle for a point at Trolli Arena as Arminia Bielefeld scored twice in the final 45 minutes. Green finished with a 88% passing completion rate, he won five duels, and had two shots on goal in total.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes had a strong performance for Derby County in their rout of Rotherham United. Tyler Adams picked up an assist in RB Leipzig’s trouncing of Hertha Berlin. Andrija Novakovich was also amongst the goals for Fortuna Sittard, Christian Cappis made his senior debut for Hobro in league play, and Andrew Wooten’s late game-winning goal helped Sandhausen away from home.

Matt Miazga, Eric Lichaj, Antonee Robinson, and Cameron Carter-Vickers all went 90 minutes in the EFL Championship. Lynden Gooch was a second-half substitute for Sunderland despite their loss to Portsmouth in the Football League Trophy Final at Wembley. John Brooks played 90 minutes but could not help Wolfsburg shut down Borussia Dortmund in a 2-0 loss.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Monday.

Tim Ream did not dress (Selection) in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress (Selection) in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Huddersfield Town.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 6-1 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress (Selection) in Queens Park Rangers 2-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY FINAL

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 47 minutes in Sunderland’s 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Portsmouth on Sunday. Gooch scored ONE goal in the penalty shootout.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 69 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played six minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Nuremberg’s 3-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play for Werder Bremen.

Alfredo Morales did not dress (Injured) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Christian Pulisic (Injured) did not dress for Borussia Dortmund.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Schalke on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Schalke.

Weston McKennie is OUT (Injury) for Schalke.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-1 win over Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 75 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played one minute in Duisburg’s 0-0 draw with St Pauli on Friday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in FC Zwickau’s 3-1 loss to Hansa on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 2-1 loss to BSV Schwarz-Weib Rehden on Friday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress (Selection) in Hertha Berlin U-23’s 2-1 win over Erfurt on Friday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Stuttgarter Kickers on Saturday.

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Freiburg’s 4-0 win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto started and played 55 minutes in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over Veracruz on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Atlas 1-0 win over Santos Laguna on Friday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-2 win over Morelia on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 1-0 win over Club Tijuana on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Jose Torres and Puebla on Sunday.

Tony Alfaro and Guadalajara face Pumas on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Tampico Madero on Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 0-0 draw with Peralada on Sunday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 3-2 loss to Willem II on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in NAC Breda’s 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo on Sunday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 1-0 loss to Heerenveen on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-1 win over NEC on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 0-0 draw with Midtjylland on Saturday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress (Selection) for Hobro.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-3 draw with Vendsyssel FF on Sunday.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-1 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers on Sunday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 63 minutes in Motherwell’s 3-0 win over St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress (Selection) in Hearts 2-1 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Queen of the South on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 win over Mattersburg on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 72 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-1 win over Jeju on Friday.