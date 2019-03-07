Independiente continues impressive run, edges Sporting KC in CCL quarterfinal first leg

Sporting Kansas City tried to give MLS their first win of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals but came up short on the road in Panama.

Independiente used goals from Romeesh Ivey and Alexis Corpas to down SKC 2-1 in their first leg win at Estadio Agustin Sanchez on Wednesday night, despite being out possessed and outpassed by their MLS counterparts.

The Panamanian side opened the scoring in the 39th minute with Ivey beating Adrian Zendejas. Juan Pineda was able to play a pass into the middle of the box before stepping out of bounds, allowing Ivey an easy finish from point-blank range. It was Ivey’s third goal against MLS opposition, after scoring a brace against Toronto FC in the Round of 16.

After halftime, Sporting KC was able to pressure the hosts and a foul on Jaylin Lindsey gave Peter Vermes’ side a lifeline. Ilie Sanchez stepped up and rifled the ensuing penalty kick into the left side of the goal, beating the outstretched hand of Jose Guerra.

Not long after SKC leveled the match, Independiente’s Alexis Corpas put his side back in front after 59 minutes. The midfielder lined up an effort and made zero mistake as he beat Zendejas to the top-left corner.

SKC had 71% of the match possession but was outshot seven-to-four in shots on goal. Zendejas made five saves in the loss while Guerra made a pair in the surprising victory.

Luckily for the MLS side, they return to Children Mercy’s Park for the second leg on March 14th. Prior to that though, Vermes and Co. will take on the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in league action.