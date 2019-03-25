Kenny Saief makes a strong impression in first start for FC Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Winger Kenny Saief joined FC Cincinnati on loan from Belgian club Anderlecht less than three weeks ago and it hasn’t taken him long to adjust to a new club and a new league.

Saief set up Roland Lamah’s late equalizer against Atlanta United in his MLS debut two weeks ago, and in his first MLS start on Sunday against the New England Revolution, Saief was a difference-maker yet again.

The 25-year-old impressed across 77 minutes of action in FC Cincinnati’s 2-0 road victory at Gillette Stadium, centering the ball to Kekuta Manneh for the go-ahead goal just before halftime. A little past the hour mark, Manneh returned the favor and found Saief out front for his first goal of the season.

“I’m happy, but I feel like there is a lot to work on still,” Saief said. “The season just started, I just started, so there are still a lot of points to work on individually and as a team. We’re very happy that we again took three points and now we’re looking forward to the next game already.”

Saief was heavily involved in the action on Sunday, leading FCC (2-1-1, 7 points) with 70 touches and tying for the game-high in drawing three fouls.

“It’s not easy for a player that didn’t go through preseason with us – for any player, for that matter – to come in and join into the group,” FC Cincinnati coach Alan Koch said. “He continues to get better and better. He’s more aware now of what we ask him to do within our group and within our system of play, but you can see his moments of class. He’s very, very comfortable on the ball, already for us, he’s had some quality moments.”

With players like Allan Cruz and Darren Mattocks away on international duty and Fenando Adi out with an ankle injury, Saief was called upon to be one of FCC’s catalysts. Manneh was confident Saief was up to the task.

“Amazing guy, amazing player,” Manneh told SBI Soccer after the win. “His quality, technical ability to see the pass, the final pass, I think that’s what has impressed me the most, and I’ve known him for a while. So there are no surprises there for me – maybe for you guys who haven’t seen him play or been around him. There’s more to come from that. He’s going to be a special player for us, so he’ll be good for us going forward.”

Although Saief didn’t get on the field for FCC’s home opener win over the Portland Timbers, he has played a direct role in getting a point in Atlanta and pocketing the club’s first road win in MLS on Sunday. As a result, Cincinnati is tied with D.C. United and the Columbus Crew for the most points in the Eastern Conference, having played three of their four games on the road.

Saief’s quick emergence is yet another sign that FC Cincinnati might be a dangerous team than anticipated in their inaugural MLS season.

“In this moment, it feels good,” Saief said. “I still need more time to connect more with the guys. It’s a completely new group — it’s not only me but also the other guys.

“For the moment, we’re doing well. Hopefully, we’re going to keep going that way and we’re already looking forward to next game.”