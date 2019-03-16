Miazga praises Pulisic, backs him to succeed at Chelsea

It won’t be long now until Christian Pulisic makes the jump from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder joined the Blues back in January for £58 million which will see him depart Dortmund this summer, a club he’s been with since 2015.

Pulisic will be the latest American to grace the Premier League and hopefully make an impact at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old has not played a match in the Blue and White of Chelsea yet, but a current USMNT teammate and fellow Chelsea loanee is backing Pulisic in the next chapter of his career.

“He is a world-class talent,” Matt Miazga said in an interview with Chelsea FC. “You saw at a young age what he can do in the Bundesliga. This season he has been injured a lot, so it has been difficult for him to kick on, but everyone knows the talent he possesses, he is a great player. He is very comfortable on the ball in tight space.

“You don’t see that too often from American players, to have that level of technical ability and savviness in tight spaces to get in and out and create goalscoring opportunities,” Miazga said. “You can see from his play that he can create those goalscoring opportunities, and be a nuisance for a defender on the wing. He can isolate a defender and beat him one-on-one with speed and technique. Chelsea have added a great player, and I think he will add a lot, particularly beating players one-versus-one.”

Unlike Pulisic who has been able to play in the Bundesliga, Miazga has had to take a different route to develop his game. After an unsuccessful loan spell at Ligue 1 side Nantes, Miazga has moved to English second-tier side Reading hoping to help the Royal avoid relegation.

The pair are both young and could have a chance with the Blues in the summer as they gear up for another Premier League season. Pulisic is just one of several current USMNT players that are developing their skills in Europe and Miazga is excited not only for his international teammate, but the rest of the American players who are making a name for themselves.

“Christian] is a world-class player, or on that trajectory. Next season I hope he can really kick on with Chelsea and showcase his talent and help the club,” Miazga said. “It is nice to see young American players playing in Europe. Particularly in the Bundesliga, Premier League, Dutch league and Championship.”

“Making that move gives you confidence. You see a big club pay big money for an American player, it is good, it inspires young players in America to keep working and move forward. Hopefully, many people follow in his path. We want to grow our country’s game, get players playing, then moving to Europe to challenge themselves against the best players,” Miazga said. That’s what this new generation is doing.”