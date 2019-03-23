MLS Saturday Scoreboard: LAFC hosts RSL, Rapids take on FC Dallas, and more

International friendlies and European qualifiers may headline this weekend but Major League Soccer also takes place with 10 teams in action over the next two days.

Saturday sees four matches scattered across the day with LAFC’s home match against Real Salt Lake the pick of the litter. Both Western Conference clubs are favorites to return to the postseason in 2019 and bring dangerous attacks to the table.

Also, the Philadelphia Union welcome Caleb Porter and the Columbus Crew to town. Both teams will be missing key starters due to international duty so look for some changes in their respective starting XI’s.

The New York Red Bulls host Orlando City in another All-East matchup while the Colorado Rapids travel to FC Dallas to kick off the day’s quartet of matches.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

FC Dallas 1, Rapids 1 – Live

(Michael Barrios 35′)- (Tommy Smyth 69′)

A pair of Western Conference kick off the day’s action as they aim for three points.

FC Dallas took a step back last weekend with a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew. Offensive opportunities were few and far between as Dallas only had two shots on goal out of their eight in total.

Michael Barrios and Dominique Badji headline the attack but defensively they will need to be wary of Colorado’s dynamic attack.

The Rapids earned a point in their 1-1 draw against Sporting KC but will feel they deserved more after Johnny Russell’s late equalizer. With Diego Rubio on international duty, Kei Kamara and Kellyn Acosta will be the marquee names to watch.

Colorado took points in both of their meetings with Dallas last season.

Red Bulls vs. Orlando City – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The New York Red Bulls will be favored to earn all three points this weekend with Orlando City coming to town.

Chris Armas side rolled past the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in their last league match, with three of their four attacking players scoring. Alex Muyl netted a brace while Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer also scored. As they remain at home, the goal will be to keep the foot on the gas offensively against an Orlando City side who have yet to taste victory.

The Lions fell 3-1 to the Impact last time out, which saw their defensive struggles continue under James O’Connor. It is unsure who O’Connor will call on this weekend in the backline which has seen different players feature.

Nani’s presence offensively is huge and the Portuguese star will need to come up good for any chance at an upset in Harrison.

Union vs. Crew – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Both the Crew and Union will be missing key starters due to international break but still should provide an intriguing showdown from Talen Energy Stadium.

Brendan Aaronson’s lively debut a week ago helped Philly to their first point of 2019 and the 18-year-old Medford native will be a player to watch in this one. Also, expect Matt Freese and Jesus Coronel to battle for the spot between the posts with Andre Blake gone.

Columbus is missing three of their key contributors with Zack Steffen, Wil Trapp, and Gyasi Zardes all out. Despite Steffen departing USMNT camp, the talented goalkeeper is injured leaving Joe Bendik the opportunity in goal. Offensively Federico Higuain is the man to watch with Zardes out as well as Justin Meram.

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

If you want to witness the best match of the weekend, better have your coffee ready.

LAFC aims to remain unbeaten in 2019 as they welcome Real Salt Lake to Banc of California Stadium. Bob Bradley’s side fought back for a 2-2 draw at NYCFC last weekend, with Carlos Vela scoring two.

The Mexican playmaker has five points in three appearances so far and will be important if LAFC wants to get back to winning ways.

Mike Petke’s side were hammered by D.C. United last Saturday with Wayne Rooney headlining the performance via a hat trick. Defensively they will need to buckle down against a tough LAFC attack while offensively they will be without Jefferson Savarino (suspension), Albert Rusnak (international duty), and Corey Baird (international duty).

LAFC won two of their three meetings with RSL in 2018, including a 5-1 hammering in March.