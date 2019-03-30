MLS Saturday Scoreboard: RSL hosts FC Dallas, Sounders travel to Whitecaps, and more

After a week of international matches, a full slate of Major League Soccer returns this weekend with plenty of teams still searching for that first win. Others are trying to continue a strong run of form and push further up their respective conference’s standings.

Headlining Saturday’s nine-match slate is the Seattle Sounders visit to Vancouver for the first Cascadia Derby of 2019. Seattle has impressed so far with their free-flowing attack while Vancouver is seeking a first win of the season. Jordan Morris and Fredy Montero will headline the attacking bunches in this contest.

Elsewhere, LAFC travels to winless San Jose while FC Cincinnati hosts the Philadelphia Union. Houston pays a trip to Colorado in another All-Western Conference clash. The New York Red Bulls visit Chicago which opens up the day’s action.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Fire 1, Red Bulls 0 – FINAL

(Parker 48′ OG)

Tim Parker’s own goal off of a shot off Nemanja Nikolic shot in the 48th minute was the difference as the Chicago Fire handed the New York Red Bulls their second straight 1-0 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo sent a long ball into the Red Bulls 18-yard box for Przemyslaw Frankowski, the ball deflected back from Frankowski and Nikolic fired on the second-chance ball. Parker ran to the post try to clear the shot, but it deflected off of him and into the back of his net.

Revolution 2, Minnesota United 1 – 83′

(Anibaba 10′, Bye, 62′) – (Quintero 62′ PK)

The Revolution’s aggressive approach paid off early on as they went ahead, 1-0, in in the 10th minute when Carles Gil sent in a beautiful ball in from the right sideline over 30 yards out. Center back Jalil Anibaba got low to head home at the far post past MNUFC keeper Vito Mannone.

The Loons leveled it up in the 26th minute after referee Allen Chapman went to VAR and awarded a penalty kick for a handball in the box by Revs captain Michael Mancienne. Minnesota’s Darwin Quintero buried it into the left side of goal for his third PK goal of the season to make it 1-1.

New England went back in front, 2-1, in the 62nd minute, as DeJuan Jones slotted Teal Bunbury into the box and he sent it across the face of goal to Brandon Bye to finish at the right post.

Sporting KC 6, Impact 0 – 80′

(Russell 10′, Nemeth 43′, Gutierrez, 45′ +2)

Sporting’s Johhny Russell opened the scoring for SKC in the 10th minute, firing a rocket past Evan Bush into the far post.

Krisztian Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez added a pair of goals in the final minutes of the first half to extend Sporting KC’s lead to 3-0 at the break.

Earthquakes 0, LAFC 3, HT’

(Vela 8′, 45′ +3, Beitashour 26′)

Carlos Vela opened the scoring for LAFC in the eighth minute, taking advantage of a missed clearance by Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega, literally walking the ball into the back of the net.

San Jose native Steven Beitashour doubled LAFC’s tally in the 26th minute, beating Shea Salinas on the left side of the backline and slotting his shot past Vega to the far post.

Vela added one more to end the first half, again torching San Jose’s backline to make it 3-0 for Los Angeles at the break.

Crew vs. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Frank De Boer’s side take a trip up north to face a Crew side coming off a lopsided loss in Philly.

The Five Stripes need to win this match for the pressure to die down on De Boer. With Pity Martinez out, Josef Martinez and Julian Gressel will be the players to watch in this one. The pair are two of the league’s best at their respective positions and can combine for goals.

Columbus fell 3-0 to the Union last weekend but should see their stars return. Wil Trapp, Zack Steffen, Justin Meram, and Gyasi Zardes all were away on international duty while Steffen did not play due to injury. This quartet will be important if Caleb Porter’s side want to bounce back.

FC Cincinnati vs. Union – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

FC Cincinnati’s positive performances have the expansion side raising eyebrows in the Eastern Conference.

Alan Koch’s side welcome Philadelphia to Nippert Stadium hoping to make it three wins in a row. Kenny Saief and Kekuta Manneh are in fine form for FC Cincy while several players should return to the squad from international break.

Jim Curtin’s side used an inspiring performance from David Accam to down the depleted Crew at Talen Energy Stadium. With Cory Burke returning from international duty with Jamaica, it’ll be interesting to see how Curtin lines the attacking front up with Accam coming off a strong outing.

Rapids vs. Dynamo – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Five points separate these Western Conference clubs heading into this weekend’s showdown at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado are one of the remaining winless teams left in MLS and will have to defend heavily against a dynamic Dynamo attack. Keegan Rosenberry and Deklyn Wynne will be the defenders to watch in this one with Tommy Smyth nursing an injury.

Houston have won their last two league matches against Sporting KC and Vancouver respectively. Mauro Manotas remains the lead striker for Wilmer Cabrera’s side while Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto, and Tomas Martinez all bring something different to the table.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

RSL and FC Dallas are coming off opposite results last time out but will be a highly-contested showdown on Saturday night.

Mike Petke has a slew of attackers to choose from with Albert Rusnak and Corey Baird returning from international duty. Rusnak played a big role for Slovakia while Baird continues to work his way in Gregg Berhalter’s plans with the USMNT. It certainly is a must-win for RSL who have struggled for results of late.

FC Dallas have not missed a beat under Luchi Gonzalez with some key players stepping up big time. Michael Barrios is one of those players in midfield who has been able to score goals but offensively they need some more help at the forward position.

Whitecaps vs. Sounders – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The first Cascadia Derby of 2019 comes from BC Place with two sides on opposite sides of the table meeting.

Brian Schmetzer’s side will rely on the play of their in-form attack which has seen Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, and Victor Rodriguez all score goals. This group may be one of the more underrated attacking fronts in MLS and will be eager to get after a struggling Whitecaps side.

Vancouver has lost their first three matches under Marc Dos Santos but will rely on a former Sounders forward to help spring the movement forward. Fredy Montero is a physical attacker who would love to score against his former club. Yordy Reyna’s creativity will also be important if the Caps’ want to avoid being shutout.