MLS Sunday Scoreboard: NYCFC hosts LAFC, Timbers travel to FC Cincinnati, and more

A busy Sunday of MLS action takes place with 10 teams hoping to end the weekend on a high note.

The headlining match is the first of the day with NYCFC hosting LAFC at Yankee Stadium. Bob Bradley’s side are winners of their opening two matches against stiff competition while NYCFC has drawn their first two.

Later in the day, FC Cincinnati will have their home opener in MLS as they welcome the defending Western Conference Champs to town. Former Timbers players Fanendo Adi and Alvas Powell will be suiting up against their old club.

Atlanta United welcomes the struggling Philadelphia Union to Mercedes-Benz Stadium while Sporting KC takes on the Colorado Rapids. Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are also in action at BMO Field in an All-Eastern Conference showdown.

Here’s a closer look at Sunday’s MLS action:

NYCFC 1, LAFC 1 – HT

(Alexandru Mitrita 39′) – (Carlos Vela 43′)

The LAFC show heads to the East Coast aiming for their third consecutive win to start the season.

A 4-1 thumping of the Timbers last weekend have Bob Bradley’s side sitting in a good spot coming into this match. Carlos Vela played a huge role in the lopsided victory, scoring once and adding two assists. The Mexican forward will need more of the same if LAFC wants to make it three from three.

NYCFC have drawn their first two matches, with last weekend’s 0-0 tie against D.C. United being sluggish to say the least. Dom Torrent’s side is seeking some help at the forward position with Jonathan Lewis as the only main threat. Maxi Moralez, Alexandru Mitrita, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi may be asked to do more in the final third for the hosts to get a win.

FC Cincinnati vs. Timbers – 5 p.m. (FS1)

FC Cincinnati will host the Portland Timbers on Sunday in their first-ever MLS home match.

Alan Koch’s men fought back to earn a point at Atlanta last weekend with Kenny Saief and Roland Lamah connecting on the equalizing goal. Those two will be important today if FCC wants to give their home fans a show at Nippert Stadium.

The Timbers were beatdown by LAFC and need to bounce back against the expansion side. Portland has conceded seven goals in two matches which is not a positive way to begin the season.

Knowing that former striker Fanendo Adi will be aiming to score against his former club, defenders Larrys Mabiala and Julio Cascante will have a busy day against this attack.

Atlanta United vs. Union – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

It may be Week Three but the Philadelphia Union will know a trip to Atlanta is a must-win.

Jim Curtin’s side have been outscored 5-1 in their opening two defeats and will be without Marco Fabian today due to suspension. The Mexican playmaker was sent off in Philly’s 2-0 loss at Sporting KC last weekend which means Fafa Picault, Cory Burke, and Alejandro Bedoya will try to spark the attack.

Atlanta’s run in the Concacaf Champions League ended midweek despite a 1-0 second leg win over Monterrey. Josef Martinez scored the lone goal of the match and Five Stripes head coach Frank De Boer will hope that sparks the Venezuelan towards more goals.

A lopsided win over Philly should give the defending MLS Cup champs their mojo back.

Toronto FC vs. Revolution – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Toronto FC returns to play after an early-season break as they host Brad Friedel’s Revolution at BMO Field.

Greg Vanney’s side opened the season with a 3-1 win at Philadelphia, seeing Michael Bradley score his first professional brace since 2009. With many questions still being asked about the attack, Toronto could look to latest signing Alejandro Pozuelo. Pozuelo joined from Genk where he scored 17 goals in over 100 appearances.

The Revolution suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Columbus Crew a week ago. With only one point so far, pressure will be on this Revolution attack to create chances on the road. Carlos Gil, Diego Fagundez, and Cristian Penilla headline the attack but need to pressure TFC’s backline for any chance of earning three points.

Rapids vs. Sporting KC – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

The final match of the weekend sees Sporting KC take the trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Peter Vermes’ side will be coming in with momentum after advancing in the Concacaf Champions League midweek. Krisztian Nemeth played the hero with a brace in the second leg win while Ilie Sanchez is coming off a goalscoring performance last weekend.

Colorado fell in Seattle eight days ago and will be hoping to cause the upset over the defending No. 1 seed in the West. Neutralizing the SKC attack will be difficult but with the home fans behind them, the Rapids always have a chance for some magic.

Kei Kamara and Diego Rubio will lead the Rapids attack.