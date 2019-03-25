USMNT U-20s beat Japan to end March camp on winning note

Andrew Carleton and Christian Cappis each scored on Monday to help lead the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team to a victory in its final March friendly.

After fighting back for a draw on Friday against France, the Americans claimed a 2-1 victory over Japan.

The U-20 #USMNT defeats Japan, 2-1, with goals from Andrew Carleton (50’) and Christian Cappis (75’). The U-20 World Cup begins May 24! pic.twitter.com/FRszxAhM6i — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 25, 2019

It was the second straight game that Cappis found the back of the net.

The result comes three days after the U.S. U-20’s fought back from a two-goal deficit to tie France 2-2. Cappis and Konrad de la Fuente scored the goals in that contest.

Chris Richards, Sergino Dest, Chris Gloster, and Alex Mendez were included in the starting lineup this camp while Jonathan Amon and Ulysses Llanez appeared off the bench.

Tab Ramos’ side kicks off play at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on May 24th.