Wednesday UCL Rewind: Cristiano hat-trick rescues Juventus, Man City demolish Schalke

Cristiano Ronaldo’s UEFA Champions League heroics have transferred over to Juventus perfectly as the Portuguese forward’s hat-trick sealed a ticket into the competition’s quarterfinals.

Ronaldo halved the Italian giant’s deficit in the 27th minute as he leaped highest and got on the end of a Federico Bernadeschi cross. Cristiano beat Juanfran and slammed home his first of the day.

The second goal came in the 48th minute as the five-time Balon d’Or winner once again got on the end of a cross. This time, Jan Oblak got a strong hand to the headed effort but goalline technology ruled the game level. The ball narrowly crossed the line setting the stage for a Ronaldo winner.

The moment came in the 86th minute when Bernadeschi earned a penalty for La Vecchia Signora. As fans around the world have come to expect, Cristiano placed the ball down for the spot kick, took a few steps back, and converted for his hat trick.

Manchester City 7, Schalke 0

Manchester City was not interested in the Round of 16 of comebacks as they very convincingly sent Schalke out of the competition.

Sergio Aguero scored the first of his side’s seven in the 35th minute as he converted from the penalty spot. Minutes later, the Argentine added a second on a fabulous backheel assist from Raheem Sterling. The English winger added one of his own in the 56th minute.

Leroy Sane added to his own goal tally as well as adding a trio of assists to the aforementioned Sterling goal, as well as strikes from Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. The seventh and final goal was scored by Gabriel Jesus in the 84h minute.

City’s rout will force any team who draws them in the quarterfinals to proceed with caution.