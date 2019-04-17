Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weah, Holmes, and more

By: Larry Henry Jr. | April 17, 2019 7:44 am ET

Celtic FC have cruised to the top spot in the Scottish Premier League and will look to continue that dominance this weekend against Hibernian.

Neil Lennon’s side can hit the 80-point mark with a win at Easter Road while Timothy Weah will look to earn his 12th league appearance for the Hoops. Weah has three league goals and one assist in his time in Glasgow, giving versatility and pace to the offensive attack. Celtic will four matches remaining after Sunday’s contest, while also facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup in May.

Weah, a loanee from PSG, will look to end on a high note before he returns to the Ligue 1 giants.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard welcome Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda to town. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge take on Antwerp on Monday looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat. Tim Ream and Fulham will take on AFC Bournemouth hoping to grab another positive before the season’s end. Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town host Watford looking to pull an upset at the John Smith Stadium.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Watford on Saturday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Miazga and Reading face Bristol City on Friday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leeds United on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Rotherham United on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Friday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Joe Gyau and Duisburg on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Union Berlin on Saturday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Sportfreunde Siegen on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s are off this weekend.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s are off this weekend.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

No U-19 Bundesliga matches this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pachuca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones de Sonora on Thursday and Sunday.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B face Atletico Baleares on Saturday.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Willem II on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face MVV Maastricht on Monday.

Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Friday and FC Kobenhavn on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Randers on Friday and Vendsyssel on Monday.

Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Monday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hibernian on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Rangers on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Sirius on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Rapid Wien on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Seongnam on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face San Martin on Saturday.