Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weah, Holmes, and more

Celtic FC have cruised to the top spot in the Scottish Premier League and will look to continue that dominance this weekend against Hibernian.
Neil Lennon’s side can hit the 80-point mark with a win at Easter Road while Timothy Weah will look to earn his 12th league appearance for the Hoops. Weah has three league goals and one assist in his time in Glasgow, giving versatility and pace to the offensive attack. Celtic will four matches remaining after Sunday’s contest, while also facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup in May.
Weah, a loanee from PSG, will look to end on a high note before he returns to the Ligue 1 giants.
Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard welcome Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda to town. Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge take on Antwerp on Monday looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat. Tim Ream and Fulham will take on AFC Bournemouth hoping to grab another positive before the season’s end. Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town host Watford looking to pull an upset at the John Smith Stadium.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday.
Tim Ream and Fulham face Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth on Saturday.
Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Watford on Saturday.
EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Miazga and Reading face Bristol City on Friday.
Eric Lichaj and Hull City face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.
Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leeds United on Friday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Rotherham United on Friday.
Geoff Cameron and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Friday.
LEAGUE ONE
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Friday.
France
LIGUE 1
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.
Germany
BUNDESLIGA
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Freiburg on Sunday.
Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Josh Sargent, Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Mainz on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
2. BUNDESLIGA
Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Joe Gyau and Duisburg on Saturday.
Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Union Berlin on Saturday.
3. LIGA
McKinze Gaines and FC Zwickau face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.
REGIONALLIGA
Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Sportfreunde Siegen on Monday.
Chris Gloster and Hannover U-23’s are off this weekend.
Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s are off this weekend.
U-19 BUNDESLIGA
No U-19 Bundesliga matches this weekend.
Mexico
Liga MX
Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pachuca on Saturday.
Omar Gonzalez and Atlas face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.
Michael Orozco and Lobos face Club Tijuana on Friday.
Jose Torres and Puebla face Guadalajara on Saturday.
Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Santos Laguna on Sunday.
Ascenso MX
Rubio Rubin, Fernando Arce and Dorados de Sinaloa face Cimarrones de Sonora on Thursday and Sunday.
Spain
SEGUNDA LIGA
Shaq Moore and Levante B face Atletico Baleares on Saturday.
Netherlands
EREDIVISIE
Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda on Sunday.
Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Willem II on Sunday.
EERSTE DIVISIE
Sergino Dest and Jong Ajax face MVV Maastricht on Monday.
Richard Ledezma and Jong PSV face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
Belgium
PRO LEAGUE
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Monday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Friday and FC Kobenhavn on Monday.
Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Randers on Friday and Vendsyssel on Monday.
Mike Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Monday.
Scotland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Timothy Weah and Celtic face Hibernian on Sunday.
Kevin Silva and Hearts face Rangers on Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Saturday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Romain Gall and Malmo face Sirius on Saturday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face Rapid Wien on Saturday.
South Korea
K-League
Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Seongnam on Saturday.
Argentina
Copa de Superliga
Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face San Martin on Saturday.
