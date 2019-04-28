Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wooten, Robinson, and more

One name that continues to get praise is Sandhausen striker Andrew Wooten.

Saturday saw Wooten register his 15th goal of the 2. Bundesliga season, and his eighth in his last nine games. Sandhausen’s 3-2 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday continued the club’s move away from the relegation places with three matches left.

After equalizing the match, Sandhausen took a lead in the 22nd minute as Wooten slotted in his fourth goal over the past three matches. Kiel would level the score before halftime, but Sandhausen would retake the lead in the 48th minute which proved to be the winning goal. Wooten won one due, one header, and had four shots in total.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson put in a man of the match performance in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City. Eric Lichaj and Cameron Carter-Vickers went head-to-head in EFL Championship play, both playing 90 minutes. Geoff Cameron also went 90 for QPR, Tim Ream and Fulham earned their third consecutive win, and Weston McKennie started for Schalke in their 4-2 Rivierderby win over Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Friday.

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Swansea City.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday.

PL 2

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE goal, and played 62 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu is OUT for Rennes.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 77 minutes in Schalke’s 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Dortmund.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Nuremberg’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

John Brooks did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Tyler Adams did not dress (Injury) in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress (Selection) in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood, Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sandhausen’s 3-2 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to Magdeburg on Saturday.

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

3. LIGA

McKinze Gaines czme off the bench and played 21 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 loss to SV Meppen on Saturday.

REGIONALLIGA

Haji Wright and Schalke U-23’s face Holzwickeder on Saturday.

Chris Gloster started and played 90 minutes in Hannover U-23’s 1-1 draw with Holstein II on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin U-23’s face BAK on Sunday.

U-19 BUNDESLIGA

Alex Mendez started and played 90 minutes in Freiburg’s 2-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Karlsruher on Saturday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Osnabruck on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Max Rugova and Nuremberg are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Atlas 1-0 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress (Suspension) in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.

Michael Orozco and Lobos face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Puebla’s 1-1 draw with Tigres on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Veracruz on Sunday.

Ascenso MX

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-0 win over Mineros de Zacatecas on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Dorados.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante B’s match is cancelled.

Netherlands

EREDIVISIE

Eredivisie play is off until May 12th.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Sergino Dest did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to Almere City on Friday.

Belgium

PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-2 win over R. Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Midtjylland on Monday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Aalborg on Friday.

Christian Cappis dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Mike Lansing did not dress for Aalborg.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Weah did not dress in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored ONE goal, and played 93 minutes in Motherwell’s 4-3 win over Dundee on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 1-1 draw with Hibernian on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ian Harkes started and played 63 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Falkirk on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played eight minutes in Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Norrkoping on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt did not dress in Rheindorf Altach’s 4-1 loss to Wacker on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud started and played 89 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 2-0 win over Gyeongnam on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de Superliga

Joel Sonora dressed but did not play in Talleres de Cordoba’s 3-2 win over Atletico Tucuman on Friday.