SBISoccer.com

Fanendo Adi reinstated by MLS

Fanendo Adi reinstated by MLS

Featured

Fanendo Adi reinstated by MLS

By 41 minutes ago

By: |

Fanendo Adi has been reinstated by Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that Adi has been cleared to return, after being assessed by Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program doctors.

Adi was stopped for speeding and DUI back on March 31st by Ohio Police. According to Cincinnati.com, Adi pleaded guilty to reckless operation and has seen his driving privileges partially suspended.

He also still faces a yearlong probation.

The 28-year-old has yet to score in three league appearances in 2019. He is eligible for selection in FC Cincinnati’s showdown against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati’s match at Red Bull Arena begins a three match road trip.

, , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home