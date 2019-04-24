SBISoccer.com

Kaku handed additional two game suspension, fined by MLS

Kaku handed additional two game suspension, fined by MLS

Kaku will not be playing a part in the next two matches for the New York Red Bulls.

The club announced on Wednesday evening that the midfielder was suspended an additional two matches by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, for his actions in New York’s 2-2 draw at Sporting KC on April 14th. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Kaku was given a straight red card in the match after reckless misconduct for kicking the ball into the stands at Children’s Mercy Park.

“I apologize again for my actions and accept this suspension from MLS,” Kaku said in a statement. “I will do my best to learn from this and become a better person and player. For now, I will continue to work hard in training and do what I can to make sure my teammates are prepared for these matches.”

The Paraguayan served the first match of his suspension last weekend at New England. He will now miss April 27th’s date with FC Cincinnati and May 4th’s showdown against the LA Galaxy.

Chris Armas’s side are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Home