MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Atlanta hosts FC Dallas, Union defeats Impact, and more

Matchday 8 in Major League Soccer resumes on Saturday with seven matches taking part throughout the day.

Atlanta United earned their first win of the season last weekend with Ezequiel Barco netting a brace against New England. A home date with FC Dallas will be a tougher test but expect the Five Stripes to build off last week’s win.

Caleb Porter will face his old team as the Columbus Crew hosts the Portland Timbers. The Crew lost in Montreal last Saturday and will look to get the better of a struggling Timbers bunch. Portland lost their fifth consecutive match, falling to FC Dallas 2-1.

Also, the New York Red Bulls travel to New England while Sporting KC faces a trip to San Jose. The Philadelphia Union welcome the Impact to Talen Energy Stadium in an All-Eastern Conference clash.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

Union 3, Impact 0 – Final

(Cory Burke 14′, Jamiro Monteiro 45′ PK, Alejandro Bedoya 56′)

The Philadelphia Union are running ramped against the Montreal Impact at Talen Energy Stadium.

After the Impact lost possession, Cory Burke raced with the ball upfield and smashed a shot past Evan Bush into the bottom-left corner. It’s Burke’s second goal of the season.

Burke’s aggressiveness led to the Union’s second goal as the forward was tugged down inside the box by Jukka Raitala. Referee Robert Sibiga blew for a penalty and Jamiro Monteiro slotted in his first MLS goal.

Alejandro Bedoya’s second goal of the season extended the Union’s advantage in the 56th minute. The Union did lose starting goalkeeper Andre Blake however to an apparent groin injury, which gave Matt Freese his MLS debut.

Kai Wagner was sent off late for the Union after a dangerous tackle on Mathieu Choiniere.

The Union (4-3-1) travel to BC Place next weekend for a date with Vancouver while Montreal (3-3-2) travels to New England on Wednesday.

Fire 4, Rapids 1 – Final

(Nemanja Nikolic 24′, C.J. Sapong 53′, Djordje Mihailovic 61′, Katai 80′) – (Kei Kamara 40′)

An interconference matchup at SeatGeek Stadium saw the host Chicago Fire down the Colorado Rapids 4-1.

Nemanja Nikolic’s header broke the deadlock as Nico Gaitan crossed into the box to find the Hungarian forward.

However, the Rapids pulled a goal back before halftime through Kei Kamara to make it 1-1.

C.J. Sapong boosted the Fire back in front in the 53rd minute, finishing from close range for his fourth goal of the season. Djordje Mihailovic extended the hosts advantage after the hour mark, scoring from close range as Gaitan picked up his second assist.

Katai scored his second in the 80th minute with a beautiful right-footed strike from long range.

The Rapids were reduced to 10 men late as Jack Price saw a straight red card for a foul on Brandt Bronico.

Chicago (2-2-3) travels to NYCFC midweek while Colorado (0-6-2) travels to Atlanta United on April 27th.

Orlando City 0, Whitecaps 0- Live

Both sides had a couple half chances in the scoreless first half, but neither were able to make anything count.

Atlanta United 0, FC Dallas 1- Live

(Ferreira 6′)

Jesus Ferreira opened the scoring for FC Dallas in front of the hostile crowd only six minutes into the match.

Revolution vs. Red Bulls – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of long-time Eastern Conference rivals meet in Foxborough hoping to end disappointing slides.

The Revolution have lost two straight, failing to score in either match. Attacking wise, they need to be better and be confident in front of goal, while Cristian Penilla, Diego Fagundez, and others have to step up majorly.

The Red Bulls hung on for a 2-2 draw in Kansas City last Sunday but will be without the services of Kaku. The Paraguayan was sent off late after kicking a ball into the stands in the direction of SKC fans. Daniel Royer and Brian White got the goals at Children Mercy’s Park.

Crew vs. Timbers – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Caleb Porter’s reunion against the Portland Timbers takes place on Saturday night at Mafpre Stadium.

His Crew suffered their second league defeat of the season, failing to break through the Montreal Impact. Gyasi Zardes’ contributions have been expected but the Crew will need some goals from additional players if they want to be successful.

Portland have struggled for majority of the season but have a good chance of winning on Saturday. Diego Valeri’s playmaking ability will be key but defensively they need to limit silly mistakes and buckle down.

Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The final match on Saturday sees two Western Conference sides clash at Avaya Stadium.

Miguel Almeyda earned his first win with the club two weeks ago but saw his side lose their fifth of the season in Houston last Saturday. San Jose have struggled against dynamic attacks this season and will need to hold their own if they want any points at home.

SKC fought back for a 2-2 draw against the Red Bulls with Gianluca Busio scoring in a third consecutive match. Johnny Russell also found the back of the net, but the team could only draw for the second match in a row.

SKC have won four of their last five meetings against S.J.