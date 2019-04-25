MLS Wednesday Scoreboard: Sounders tie Quakes, NYCFC defeats Fire, and more

Matchday 9 in Major League Soccer saw five matches take place, with three teams picking up important early season wins.

The late night showdown from CenturyLink Field saw the Seattle Sounders tie the Jose Earthquakes 2-2.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy could not make it six wins in a row as they tied Minnesota United 0-0 at Allianz Field.

A rematch from last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs took place with D.C. United defeating the Columbus Crew behind Wayne Rooney’s goal.

Elsewhere, Montreal rolled past New England and NYCFC defeated the Chicago Fire.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

NYCFC 1, Fire 0 – Final

9′- Valentin Castellanos (Heber)

NYCFC made it two consecutive wins as they defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Valentin Castellanos converted an Heber pass, sliding home a shot past David Ousted.

The Fire, who scored four goals in their last match, failed to get any of their six shots on goal against NYCFC.

Maxi Moralez’s 91st minute penalty kick could’ve iced the match sooner for NYCFC but the hosts would hang on for all three points.

NYCFC moves up to seventh in the East while the Fire drops to eighth.

Crew 0, D.C. United 1 – Final

27′ – Wayne Rooney

In an Eastern Conference clash which saw a pair of teams trying to rebound from defeats, it was the visitors that did so.

D.C. United used a first-half free kick from Wayne Rooney to defeat the Crew 1-0.

Rooney put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute on a free kick that curled around the right side of the Columbus wall.

Paul Arriola earned the free kick after quick combination play with Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the outside edge of the box.

D.C. held on to win its first game in Columbus since 2007.

Despite facing pressure from the Crew attack for most of the second half, Ben Olsen’s side held on to the one-goal advantage. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid totaled four saves in the victory.

D.C. travels to Minnesota United on Sunday while Columbus begins a two-match road trip on Saturday in Houston.

Revolution 0, Impact 3 – Final

79′ – Shamit Shome, 85′ – Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Lovitz), 91′ – Jackson-Hamel

The Montreal Impact rebounded with a lopsided road win in Foxborough.

Remi Garde’s side scored three goals in the final 11+ minutes to earn their third road win of 2019.

Shamit Shome’s first MLS goal broke the deadlock in the 79th minute, as the midfielder cleaned up a loose ball inside of the box.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel extended the Impact’s lead in the 85th minute, finishing Daniel Lovitz’s cross past Cody Cropper down the middle of the goal.

Jackson-Hamel added his second of the night in stoppage time.

Juan Agudelo struck the crossbar in the second-half which was the Revs most deadliest opportunity on offense. The Revs had 10 shots but zero of them found their way to Evan Bush.

The Impact return to Stade Saputo this Sunday to host the Chicago Fire, while New England travels to Sporting KC on Saturday.

Minnesota United 0, Galaxy 0 – Final

The points were shared at Allianz Field between Minnesota United and the LA Galaxy.

LA had the better looks towards goal with most of them coming in the first-half. Zlatan Ibrahmovic, Ema Boateng, and Sebastian Lletget were all kept out by Vito Mannone, who finished the match with four saves.

Angelo Rodriguez’s second-half attempt was the lone shot on goal for the Loons who surely are happier with the point.

Minnesota faces D.C. United on Sunday, while the Galaxy host Real Salt Lake on the same night.

Sounders 2, Earthquakes 2 – Final

65′ – Kelvin Leerdam, 67′ Harry Shipp – 34′ Shea Salinas, 53′ Salinas

The points were shared in Seattle with the Sounders fighting back for a 2-2 home draw against San Jose.

Shea Salinas put the visitors ahead by two, scoring 19 minutes apart. His first came in the 34th minute after Magnus Eriksson set up before the midfielder scored again in the 53rd minute.

Kelvin Leerdam and Harry Shipp each found the back of the net after the hour mark to share the points. Leerdam’s header came in the 65th minute before Shipp scored for the second consecutive match, two minutes later.

Seattle welcomes LAFC to town this weekend while San Jose travels to FC Dallas.